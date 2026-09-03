Plateau govt rallies support for BBNaija housemate Sheba

By Golok Nanmwa

Plateau State Government has thrown its weight behind Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate, Sheba Faith Gamde, with a call on residents of the state and other supporters to vote massively for her to emerge victorious in the ongoing reality television show.

The state Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Comrade Prince Miaphen, made the call when he received a delegation of Team Sheba, who paid him a courtesy visit to solicit the ministry’s support for the Plateau-born housemate on Thursday.

Miaphen assured the delegation of the ministry’s commitment to mobilising support and giving Sheba every encouragement needed to succeed in the competition.

According to him, Sheba Faith Gamde, as a proud daughter of Plateau State, deserves the collective support of the people to enable her achieve success both in and beyond the Big Brother Naija house.

He said, “As a proud daughter of Plateau, I believe it is our collective responsibility to stand behind her and support her journey.”

The commissioner, therefore, called on all Plateau sons and daughters, friends and allies of the state to join hands and vote massively for Sheba, stressing that every vote would count towards helping her win the ultimate prize.

“Together, we can help our own bring the ultimate prize home,” Miaphen said.

He urged youths and other residents of the state to rally behind the housemate, describing her participation in the reality show as an opportunity to showcase Plateau State on a wider national platform.

“Let us support Sheba. Let us make Plateau proud,” the commissioner added.