How Abdulsalami conspired with others to make me President — Obasanjo

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna— Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said yesterday, he would continue to remain grateful to God and ex-Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), for bringing him out of jail and conspired with others to make him President.

Speaking on the sideline of the Niger State Investment Summit in Minna, Obasanjo said he had been tortured in his life but was eventually brought out of the pains later.

He said: “In my life, I have been tortured and when I was enjoying myself in the prison but in a bitter way, Gen. Abdulsalami pulled me out of the prison, pardoned me for an offence which I did not commit.

“Not only that, he also later conspired with others to take me to Abuja and the rest is now history.”

The former President said he would remain grateful to Gen. Abdulsalami for the honour done him and for saving his life.