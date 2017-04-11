NFVCB’s new boss resumes, pledges open policy, reform

By Caleb Ayansina

THE newly-appointed Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB, Alhaji Thomas Adedayo, yesterday resumed duties to a tumultuous welcome by members of staff.

Speaking at the handing/taking over ceremony in Abuja, Adedayo made it bold to say that funding would not be a constraint during his tenure, as he assured that with his team, he would generate ideas that will increase the financial strength of the board.

Adedayo maintained that he has not come with all the solutions to the Board’s challenges, stressing that together with the management team, solutions will be forged.

“We are all confronted with recession. It is ideas that will generate wealth not finances. So, let us come together with ideas to do what is right. Everything that we will do in this organization is going to be in line with the law. The change we need, we will drive it together.

“I have an open policy. Whatever the challenge, I am not coming out with solution, because I don’t have it. We are going to solve it together,” he said.

The new ED expressed gratitude to his political and academic constituencies as well as the board’s management and promised not to disappoint them.

Earlier in her remarks, the out-going ED lamented the many challenges that bedevilled her tenure.

Ms Bala also listed her achievements and urged all concerned to support her successor in the task ahead. The Board’s management team led by the director of film censorship and classification, Mrs Fatyma Sa’adu, was on hand to welcome the new ED.