Warri Wolves will bounce back — Okowa

Delta State Sports Commission chairman, Chief Tony Okowa has stated that relegated Warri Wolves Football Club will be back in full force to the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Chief Okowa said this yesterday in Asaba during a chat with journalists on the development of sports in the State since he assumed office as the Chairman of the Commission.

He disclosed that Warri Wolves lost 16 key players at the beginning of last season and this affected their performance as the Club could not win because they were seriously depleted to the point that they could not do well enough to retain their premier league position.

“Warri Wolves will rise again considering the effort being put in place to have the team back to glory,” he added.

He said that the State have four football teams with Warri Wolves at the Premier League; Delta Queen in Female League; Delta Force in National League and Delta Star in Amateur and the Commission hopes to add two more clubs. He said that all the clubs did well as the other three came second in their categories but will be motivated to secure first positions in subsequent seasons.

He Observed that the State did creditably well in virtually all the sports activities in the country within the last one year since he assumed office.

“We did well in the last Youth Games in Illorin where we came first as well as the Chief of Naval Staff Swimming Competition. For the period, Delta won 97 gold, 62 silver and about 38 bronze medals and this is quite encouraging,” he said.

The Chairman revealed that the State will be organizing the State Sports Festival in the first quarter of 2017 before the National Sports Festival. This is to enable them fish out burden athletes in the various localities in the State and utilize their talents in the National games.