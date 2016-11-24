Man gets N10,000 bail for stealing 2 sachets of cashew nut

‎Lagos – A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos ‎on Thursday granted a N10,000 bail to a man, Fatai Bello, who allegedly stole two sachets of cashew nuts valued at N100.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M.I Dan-Oni, also directed that the accused should provide one surety in like sum, as part of the bail conditions.

She said the surety should be gainfully employed and must provide evidence of tax payment to the Lagos state government, with a verified address.

Bello, 54, whose address was not provided, however, pleaded not guilty to a charge of stealing.

Earlier the prosecutor, Sgt. Christopher Okoliko, told the court that the accused committed the offence at No. 36, Enitan St., Aguda, Surulere in Lagos, at about 11.30 a.m on Nov. 17.

He said the accused was a security man at the supermarket, where he stole the cashew nuts.‎

The prosecutor said the complainant, Temitope Solomon, stole the nuts while she thought people where not watching, but someone saw him and alerted Solomon.

“Solomon searched the accused and saw the nuts in his procession.‎’’

When he was asked to explain how he got the nuts, he could not give the account of how he got them.‎

Okoliko said that the offence contravened sections 285(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The court adjourned the case until Dec. 8, for mention.