Nigeria’ll overcome present challenges — Jonathan

By Samuel Oyadongha

OTUOKE—Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that Nigerians must be prepared to protect and develop the country at all times.

He said that the current challenges Nigerians were facing were transient as the country would definitely overcome them and urged Christians to continue to pray for the country.

Jonathan stated this at the public presentation of a book entitled The History of St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Otuoke, his home town, in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

According to him, the essence of history was to know how societies or clans evolved and emerged, adding that there was need to capture the spread of Christianity in communities in the Niger Delta.

He appealed to indigenes of Otuoke to read the book and volunteer additional information for the next edition.

The former President also eulogised the book reviewer, Professor Emeritus, Ebiegberi Alagoa, for his contributions to the documentation of the history of the Niger Delta.

Unveiling the book, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha Jonah (retd), deputy governor of Bayelsa State, who represented Governor Seriake Dickson, said that the book would engender the spiritual upliftment of those who read it.