We’ll overcome security challenges — Defence Minister

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd)

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA-Defence Minister, General Christopher Musa, retd, has said Nigeria was currently facing trial as a result of the myriads of security challenges across multiple fronts but assured that the nation would overcome.

The minister stated this just as a clergyman, Most Rev. Uche Dan Okafor, appealed to members of the armed forces of Nigeria not to think of toppling democratically elected government in Nigeria like their counterparts in other West African countries.

“Yes we have threats of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal endeavours but we have the armed forces, the police security agencies that are committed, resilient and have sacrificed so much take on these challenges and we shall overcome,” the minister said.

Both spoke at the thanksgiving interdenominational church service held in Abuja to commemorate the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day ceremony at the National Christian Centre.

The minister said: “Today is a moment of worship, a moment of reflection, and a moment of remembrance. My dear brethren, we have gathered here at the National Christian Centre and in churches across the 36 states of the federation as a people of hope and purpose, trusting in the promise of God as recorded in Jeremiah 29:11.

“We honour with deep reverence the brave men and women who have paid the supreme price in service to our beloved country. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. Their names are permanently etched in the history of our nation and in the hearts of grateful Nigerians.

“We also celebrate those who continue to serve with courage, loyalty, and dedication, as well as their spouses and families.

“To the spouses especially, we commend you for holding the home front with strength and dignity. I assure you that your welfare and well-being remain a priority, and you will not be forgotten.”

The minister said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was committed to ensuring that our Armed Forces and other security agencies are adequately equipped, properly motivated, and well taken care of, to enable them discharge their constitutional responsibilities effectively and professionally.

“His actions speak volumes about the value he places on service and sacrifice. We pray that Almighty God continues to grant him wisdom, strength, and guidance as he leads our great nation.”

The Minister also thanked the members of the Armed Forces and security agencies for their resilience in keeping the country safe.

On his part, the Clergyman, Rev Okafor who gave the sermon, specifically asked the Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede and service chiefs not to truncate democracy but rather stand in defence of democracy in the country

He said the theme of my sermon; “ Gratitude, encouragement and spiritual encouragement,” was taken from the book of 2 Chronicle 32:5-8.

He said: “What we have been facing as a nation is discouraging when you think about the insecurity and it’s challenges. But as soldiers of Christ, don’t be discouraged.

“You are not just serving Nigerians with your work, you are serving the almighty God because fighting banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and criminals is doing the work of God who Condemns these vices.

“God is targeting something new in Nigeria. God is saying enough is enough of the bloodshed. Nigerian soldiers you will soon conquer all the terrorists, you will soon conquer all the bandits, you will soon conquer all the kidnappers.

“All their sponsors, all their supporters, all their funders, God will soon expose them and disgrace them. God found the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede to make this happen.

On coups, Rev Okafor urged the military to be neutral to all parties as the nation approaches 2027 general elections.

Recall that many democratically elected governments in West African including Mali, Burkina faso, Niger, Guinea etc were overthrown through coup by the military in recent years.

The federal government also intervened in Benin Republic by deploying the military to stop a coup attempt in the country.

His words: “As I round up this sermon, I have two appeal for members of the armed forces of Nigeria. The first one is that as we approach 2027, be neutral to all parties, and the second one is as the wind of coup is blowing across west Africa, don’t think about it.”

He appreciated members of the military and other security agencies for their sacrifice for the nation.

He said it is because of their sacrifices that Nigerians are able to go about their daily activities without the fear of being molested by enemies of the state.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, assured that the National Assembly in collaboration with the Executive was committed and resolute in its efforts to restore Nigeria as one of the most peaceful and secure nations in Africa.

Represented by the Deputy Chief Whip, Sen. Peter Nwebonyi, Akpabio noted that the sacrifices of the members of the Armed Forces, both living and dead, being commemorated had strengthened our resolve to build a safer, stronger, and more united country.

“The blood of our fallen heroes and heroines has been, and will continue to be, the seed of our national unity, peace, and progress—just as the blood of martyrs became the seed of Christianity. Their sacrifices remain a sacred foundation upon which our collective future rests,” Akpabio said.

According to the Senate President, Nigeria is a nation of extraordinary diversity and strength, ranked among the most linguistically diverse countries in the world, where Christians, Muslims, and adherents of traditional beliefs, united under one flag and one destiny.

He emphasized that our Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, freedom of worship, and freedom of conscience.

“These freedoms are the pillars upon which our democracy stands, and they must be protected at all times,” Akpabio said.

He said that the foundation we lay today as we rebuild our nation will serve as a stepping stone for future generations to thrive, noting that history would judge us not only by our words, but by our actions, as we shall be remembered for what we choose to do today.

The Senate President salutes the sacrifices of our fallen heroes, praying that God grants them eternal rest.

“We also pray for divine protection, strength, and wisdom for our officers and men of the Armed Forces, as well as other security agencies, who continue to put their lives on the line daily to safeguard the sovereignty and unity of our dear country,” Akpabio said.