N18.6m monthly pay for Eagles coach: Etim Esin, Adepoju react

By Juliet Ebirim

New Coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr will reportedly be earning the sum of N18.6m ($47, 000) per month. Earlier in the month, Rohr signed a two-year contract with the Nigerian Football Federation to be the Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles.

Saturday Vanguard learnt that the German will be paid the sum by an oil and gas firm owned by Ifeanyi Ubah,which has agreed to sponsor the NFF. This figure is according to the current exchange rate in the country.

Reacting to the development, former Green Eagles player Etim Esin said, “It’s not justified. What’s the criteria for paying him that amount of money? What major National team has he handled before? Well, those in charge know all the intrigues. They did all they did just to get a foreign coach. What’s the guarantee that he’ll qualify us for Russia 2018? They know what they are going to get from it. They just look for a way to milk us of our resources. I don’t think it’s a good move, but then I think the people in the glass house know what they want.”

On his part, former Super Eagles player, Mutiu Adepoju said, “I think it’s the agreement between the Nigerian Football Federation and the coach. The only thing I’m concerned about is if the team will perform well in order to qualify for the World Cup.”

Also Kunle Solanjo, a sports journalist said time alone will tell if the monthly pay of the new coach is worth it. His words: “It depends on the quality of the coach because usually when you newly appoint a coach, the salary is always slightly more than that of the predecessor. As a foreign coach, his salary will be based on foreign currency. The current exchange rate would have affected the amount the person is being paid. Notwithstanding all these, we don’t really know the quality of the coach. Maybe, by September, when we have our first match, we’ll be able to ascertain if he’s actually worth it.”

Recall that former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh was paid N5million monthly before he resigned in February 2016. Before Oliseh, late Stephen Keshi was said to be on an N7m per month deal before he was sacked last year. Rohr will be assisted by three others he has handpicked – an adviser, a fitness trainer and a video specialist. The former Burkina Faso and Niger coach will be responsible for their salaries.

Rohr will be in charge of next month’s AFCON 2017 qualifier in Uyo against Tanzania, which will mainly serve as warm-up to Nigeria’s opening 2018 World Cup qualifier in Zambia on October 3.