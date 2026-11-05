Tinubu gets opposition backing in Ekiti, Oyebanji pledges 90% votes

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti — President Bola Tinubu’s re-election campaign received a boost in Ekiti State on Thursday as governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in the June 20 election declared support for his second-term bid.

The opposition candidates announced their support at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Ado-Ekiti, where Governor Biodun Oyebanji also pledged that the state would deliver at least 90 per cent of its votes for Tinubu in the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who represented the President at the rally, said the support of the former opposition candidates, former governors and other political leaders demonstrated the APC’s growing political strength in the state.

He urged Ekiti residents to improve on the 201,495 votes recorded by Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election, when the APC won in all 16 local government areas of the state.

Shettima recalled that Oyebanji secured 85.74 per cent of the votes in the June governorship election, expressing optimism that the APC would increase its performance in the presidential poll.

He said the Federal Government had taken difficult decisions to address the country’s economic challenges and that the benefits of the reforms were beginning to emerge.

“With a total registered vote of 1,028,000, it is our hope, prayer and aspiration that from January 16, 2027, APC will garner 90 to 95 per cent of the votes cast in Ekiti State,” he said.

In his remarks, Oyebanji described the rally as a demonstration of political unity in Ekiti, saying the endorsement by former opposition candidates and political leaders had strengthened the APC ahead of the presidential election.

He recalled that Tinubu, during his 2022 campaign, had urged Ekiti residents to vote for both him and Oyebanji, promising federal support for the state if elected.

According to the governor, the President has fulfilled that promise through what he described as unprecedented federal support for Ekiti since its creation 30 years ago.

Oyebanji said the APC’s 85.7 per cent performance in the June governorship election reflected residents’ satisfaction with his administration and the Federal Government’s interventions.

He added that the state was determined to improve on its previous electoral performance and deliver not less than 90 per cent of its votes for Tinubu.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the campaign, Abdulaziz Yari, urged Ekiti residents to deliver at least 800,000 votes for the President, representing about 90 per cent of the state’s votes.

Yari said Tinubu had supported the state through investments in education, road construction, youth development and women’s empowerment, urging residents to reciprocate through their votes.

The APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, also canvassed support for Tinubu’s re-election, highlighting the administration’s tax reforms and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

He particularly cited the exemption of small businesses with annual turnovers below N100 million from tax, saying the reforms were designed to ease the burden on businesses.

Yilwatda urged Ekiti residents to also vote for APC candidates seeking election into the National Assembly and the state House of Assembly.

Former Edo State Governor and Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, listed the administration’s interventions in education, workers’ welfare and security as reasons Nigerians should support Tinubu’s re-election.

He cited the expansion of educational institutions, student loan scheme, additional support for workers and recruitment into the military and other security agencies.

Oshiomhole challenged opposition parties to explain how they would address the country’s challenges differently, arguing that the Tinubu administration’s policies were beginning to produce results.

The PDP governorship candidate in the June election, Oluyede, said Oyebanji’s performance had brought political stakeholders together, adding that former opposition members were prepared to support the APC presidential ticket.

He urged Ekiti residents to vote for Tinubu in January, describing the President as supportive of the state.

The SDP and APM governorship candidates, Isaac Alade and Chief Joseph Anifowose, respectively, also declared support for Tinubu’s re-election.

Dignitaries at the rally included Ondo State Governor, Dr Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye; Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; and former Ekiti governors Ayodele Fayose, Kayode Fayemi and Niyi Adebayo.