Oyebanji warns commissioners against arrogance, corruption

Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI — Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has warned newly inaugurated commissioners and special advisers against arrogance, indiscipline, corruption and abuse of office, declaring that his administration would not tolerate unethical conduct or inefficiency.

He charged the appointees to remain humble, accountable and committed to delivering quality service to the people, warning that bureaucratic delays and careless mistakes capable of undermining the state’s development agenda would not be condoned.

Oyebanji gave the warning on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti during the inauguration of three commissioners and 10 special advisers into the State Executive Council.

The new commissioners are Dayo Apata, SAN, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; Akintunde Oyebode, Commissioner for Finance; and Dr Oyebanji Filani, Commissioner for Health and Human Services.

The 10 special advisers are Prof. James Olaleye, e-GIS, Lands and Survey; James Folorunso, Bureau of Public Procurement; Dr John Moyo Ekundayo, Office of Transformation, Strategy and Delivery; Bunmi Talabi, Bureau of Special Projects; and Olayinka Oyebode, Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media.

Others are Princess Adetoun Agboola, Special Education and Social Inclusion; Dr Gbenga Oyewole, Development Planning and Budget; Kayode Adaramodu, Economic Affairs and Private Sector Development; Ebenezer Boluwade, Agriculture and Food Security; and Prof. Akeem Azeez, Special Duties.

The governor said the inauguration, coming barely two weeks after the swearing-in of the Secretary to the State Government and other key officials, was aimed at ensuring that his second-term administration commenced without delay.

He said the second term was not an opportunity for complacency or self-indulgence but a period to consolidate the achievements of the first term and accelerate the state’s development.

Oyebanji particularly cautioned returning commissioners against allowing their experience and length of service to create a false sense of indispensability.

“I would also like to counsel you to resist the temptation of the illusion of invincibility and indispensability, which could ultimately breed arrogance. At the end of the day, only God is truly indispensable.

“We must all therefore remain gracious and wholeheartedly dedicated to our unwavering service to the good people of Ekiti State,” he said.

He declared that he would be impatient and intolerant of indiscipline, unethical behaviour and corruption, insisting that all government activities must reflect professionalism, transparency, technical competence and efficiency.

Identifying discipline and speed as the two principles that would drive his administration, the governor urged the appointees to ensure that policies and projects were implemented promptly and in accordance with global best practices.

“We must work very hard to successfully translate all electoral promises into visible, concrete and life-changing outcomes for the citizens. We must always remember that behind every single vote cast in our favour stands a deeply rooted hope and legitimate expectations,” he said.

Oyebanji also charged members of the Executive Council to work as a united team, support one another and avoid actions capable of creating divisions within government.

He warned against the emergence of what he described as “untouchable imperial lords or bureaucratic dictators”, irrespective of how long any official had occupied a particular position.

The governor expressed confidence in the competence of the returning commissioners, particularly Oyebode, Apata and Filani, saying their reappointment reflected his recognition of their contributions and confidence in their ability to deliver.

He noted that Oyebode and Filani had distinguished themselves nationally, with the former serving as chairman of the Forum of Commissioners of Finance and the latter having chaired the forum of health commissioners.

According to him, their continued presence in the cabinet would provide institutional stability, continuity and valuable experience, adding that they were expected to resume work immediately without unnecessary learning curves.

He urged the returning appointees to bring renewed energy, creativity, maturity and commitment to their responsibilities.

Oyebanji also welcomed the newly appointed special advisers, describing them as accomplished professionals and technocrats selected to strengthen the administration’s capacity to deliver on its development agenda.

He assured them of his support, saying their appointments reflected his commitment to bringing competent people into government, irrespective of where they were found.

The governor thanked the families and friends of the appointees for attending the ceremony, urging them to support the officials through prayers and understanding rather than placing unnecessary pressure on them.

“Public office is a trust, and we must help to strengthen the trust imposed in them and not betray it,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the new executive members, Apata commended the governor for the confidence reposed in them and the opportunity to serve the state in his second term.