Key takeaways from 32nd Nigerian Economic Summit

President Tinubu

By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor

The 32nd edition of Nigerian Economic Summit held last week in Abuja has produced one of the most critical insights and engagements across stakeholders in Nigeria’s economy spanning across public and private sector. It also delivered some thought provoking contents on what is wrong with economic development in the country across policy strategies and execution imperatives.

With significant dose of international personalities with experiences across the world, the discussions were frank and unpatronising of any vested interest.

Themed, ‘‘Growth that Works: Delivering Jobs, Productivity and Shared Prosperity’’, the cardinal objectives were anchored on the three-and-half years of President Bola Tinubu’s massive economic reform which has already become controversial ahead of the next general elections in the country.

The gathering of distinguished global leaders, senior government officials across the Federal and State levels, private sector executives, economists, and development partners were set to build consensus on practical pathways for accelerating inclusive and sustainable growth.

The NES#32 actually provided platform for translating reform momentum into tangible outcomes that could expand productive employment, raise productivity and ensure shared prosperity.

Furthermore, the Summit dissected Nigeria’s development priorities across five critical sub-themes, including: Work Nigeria, which entails building a job-rich and strengthening labour absorption; Produce Nigeria, which entails driving productivity, industrialization, and value creation; Invest Nigeria, which entails delivering investment, shared prosperity, welfare, and social protection; Scale Nigeria , which entails expanding growth across states, sectors, and communities; and Secure Nigeria which entails restoring safety, stability, and confidence for economic activities.

The key takeaways from the 32nd Nigerian Economic Summit show the outcome reinforced one overriding national imperative: ‘Nigeria must move decisively from macroeconomic stabilisation and policy reform to measurable economic prosperity, productive employment and improved living standards for its citizens’.

The discussions acknowledged progress towards macroeconomic stability while

emphasising that growth must translate into improved household incomes, greater business competitiveness, food security, stronger institutions and broader economic opportunities.

Reforms performance presents a mixed picture – NESG Chairman

Welcoming the array of Nigerian business elites at the thirty-second edition of the Nigeria Economic Summit in Abuja yesterday, the Chairman of NESG, Mr Niyi Yusuf, said though the reforms have presented a form of stability but he declared that stabilization may create conditions for economic progress but doesn’t deliver it.

Dissecting the major outcomes from the reforms so far, Yusuf stated: “Nigeria’s economic performance presents a mixed picture. Key macro indicators are improving, but significant constraints limit the transmission of these gains to businesses and households.

He further noted, “Nigeria attracted approximately US$23.2 billion in foreign capital inflows so far in 2026, but portfolio investment dominated, with foreign direct investment only a small proportion.

Giving NESG’s overall position on the performance of the reforms so far, Yusuf stated: “These reforms have imposed considerable pressures on households and businesses, but they have also created an opportunity to reconsider the foundations of our socio-economic development.

“Our responsibility now is to ensure that reform translates into stronger enterprises, better jobs, more productive workers, rising incomes, improved living standards and shared prosperity. This is the central purpose of NES #32.

No other way than reforms – Tinubu

Speaking to the global audience about the reforms’ imperatives and deliveries, President Bola Tinubu, through his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, said the administration is currently undertaking what it came into office to achieve: rewriting the story of a nation that has performed below its potential for far too long.

‎He noted that his administration began on a difficult note because there is no shortcut to economic growth.

These reforms are restoring confidence, strengthening our economic foundations and laying the groundwork for sustainable growth,” he added, noting that the administration is encouraged by what it has accomplished so far.

‎”We must judge industrial policy by the competitiveness of our firms and investment incentives by the capital, technology, exports and jobs they attract.”

‎On economic diversification, he stated that “non-oil activities accounted for 96.08% of GDP, while manufacturing grew by 3.29% and the oil sector by 2.57%,” emphasising that the gains have reinforced his administration’s confidence in the path of recovery and diversification.

‎Giving more performance highlights of the administration the President stated: “In the first quarter of 2026, our capital importation reached $10.37 billion, an increase of 83.83% over the corresponding period in 2025. This comprised both portfolio and foreign direct investment. We will, therefore, continue to ease regulatory burdens, strengthen transparency and policy predictability, and expand access to finance.

Conditions for Nigeria to achieve sustainable economic growth – Prof Dercon

Speaking on how Nigeria could move from economic stabilisation to sustained growth, Professor Stefan Dercon of the University of Oxford, United Kingdom, who delivered the keynote speech, stated: ‘‘For Nigeria to achieve sustainable economic growth, its political, business, military and civil service elite must forge a common front, abandon the status quo and commit to a development agenda’. that serves the broader national interest.

Dercon warned that the process would not be easy because those benefiting from the existing system were likely to resist changes that threatened their interests.

He said Nigeria needed a coalition of influential groups committed to economic expansion, peace and stability, rather than a system that primarily protected the interests of a privileged few.

10 strategic outcomes

From the deliberations documented, ten strategic outcomes and priorities emerge:

1. A New Economic Accord for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth:

The Summit underscored the need for a durable economic accord that institutionalises reforms beyond political and electoral cycles. Discussions called for stronger policy consistency, improved federal–state coordination, export-led growth and increased productive investment.

The objective is to move beyond economic growth of approximately 4% towards the 7–9% growth considered necessary to accelerate poverty reduction, while raising investment from approximately 17–20% towards 30–40% of national output.

2. Accelerating Trade Competitiveness and Regional Integration:

The Summit identified trade facilitation as essential to unlocking the African

Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Priorities include modernising ports, reducing border delays, introducing one-stop border posts, improving multimodal logistics and removing non-tariff barriers.

Particular emphasis was placed on developing competitive regional value chains in agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, building materials and light manufacturing, alongside stronger market access for MSMEs and women traders.

3. Unlocking MSMEs and the Informal Economy:

A central message was that Nigeria’s informal economy should be treated as a productive national asset rather than merely a regulatory challenge.

The discussions advocated incentive based formalisation, affordable and appropriately structured financing, stronger industrial supply-chain linkages, improved market access and sustained business-development support.

MSME interventions should be data-driven, responsive to different business growth stages and institutionalised for continuity.

4. Strengthening Subnational Fiscal Sustainability and Investment:

The Summit highlighted the critical role of states in translating national economic stability into local prosperity. Recommendations focused on broadening internally generated revenue through improved administration rather than excessive taxation, strengthening expenditure efficiency, institutionalising fiscal transparency and developing bankable public-private partnership projects.

Greater use of subnational bonds, blended finance and climate financing was also recommended, supported by credible governance and accountability arrangements.

5. Making Security a Foundation for Economic Growth:

The Summit established a clear connection between insecurity, agricultural productivity, investment decisions, supply-chain disruption and food inflation.

Discussions supported intelligence-led and locally responsive security arrangements, stronger coordination between public institutions and businesses, and sustainable security financing.

The proposed state policing framework received particular attention, with emphasis on professional standards, independent oversight, citizen protection and safeguards against political interference.

Importantly, the NESG reaffirmed its commitment to advancing public-private security collaboration through its Human and Business Security Roundtable.

6. Advancing Digital Inclusion, Productivity and Responsible Artificial Intelligence:

The Summit recognised digital transformation as an opportunity to expand productivity, employment and economic participation.

Priorities include interoperable government digital infrastructure, affordable rural connectivity, employment-linked digital skills, responsible artificial intelligence and stronger digital platforms for small businesses.

The central outcome was the recognition that digital inclusion must be measured not simply by connectivity, but by improvements in productivity, incomes and access to opportunities.

7. Transforming Education, Skills and Human Capital:

The discussions identified weaknesses in foundational learning, significant numbers of out-of-school children and persistent mismatches between education and labour-market requirements.

Recommendations included modernising curricula, expanding technical and vocational education, strengthening industry-led training and linking skills development to employment opportunities.

The Summit also called for coordinated private-sector investment in education through mechanisms such as the Business Coalition for Education, results-based financing, stronger state partnerships and measurable human capital outcomes.

8. Mobilising Innovative Finance for Transport and Trade Infrastructure:

The Investment Partnership Lab highlighted opportunities to mobilise strategic international partnerships for transport connectivity, inland waterways and the blue economy.

Priority proposals included feasibility and navigability studies, phased development of the SeaLink Corridor, dedicated cargo terminals and stronger inter-agency coordination.

The discussions also identified European Union technical assistance and a proposed sovereign blue bond of US$500 million before 2030 as potential mechanisms to advance bankable infrastructure investment.

These remain proposals and financing objectives identified in the discussions, rather than confirmed financing commitments.

9. Aligning Fiscal and Monetary Policies with Household Prosperity:

The Summit emphasised that monetary and fiscal stability must support productive enterprise, lower financing costs and improved household welfare.

Recommendations addressed domestic revenue mobilisation, tax compliance, transparency in public spending, credible communication of economic reforms and stronger support for small producers.

The discussions reinforced the importance of public trust and accountable spending in sustaining reform implementation.

10. Institutionalising Implementation, Accountability and Shared Responsibility:

Across the sessions, a consistent priority emerged: moving from policy discussions to coordinated execution and measurable results.

The Summit advocated stronger government–business partnerships, clear institutional responsibilities, evidence-based interventions, transparent reporting and performance monitoring.

The expectation is that government, businesses, development partners and citizens should contribute to a common economic transformation agenda, with progress assessed against tangible development outcomes.

The overarching message

The central message emerging from the Summit is that economic stability is necessary, but it is not sufficient.

Nigeria’s next phase of development must be defined by the quality of growth, the competitiveness of its enterprises, the resilience of its institutions and the opportunities available to its citizens.

The deliberations have provided a clear direction for advancing this transformation through policy consistency, productive investment, regional integration, human capital development, improved security and accountable institutions.