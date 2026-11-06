2027: Peter Obi is a trader, he hasn’t offered any alternative — Oshiomhole

Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has described the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, as a trader who has failed to present an alternative to President Bola Tinubu’s policies ahead of the 2027 general election.

Oshiomhole made the remarks during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, arguing that Obi’s approach to governance was driven by short-term gains rather than long-term national development.

“Peter Obi has not offered any alternative. I think it is you or someone else who asked him for security, what will you do differently? He said, it’s in his heart.

“I’ve always said that Peter Obi is a trader; the logic of a trader is short term turnover. A statesman that Tinubu represents thinks of the next generation,” he said.

The former Edo State governor said he respected the right of opposition candidates to contest the presidency but maintained that Tinubu deserved another term after overcoming the initial challenges of his administration.

According to Oshiomhole, Nigerians should allow the President to continue rather than “recruit a new apprentice”.

He also criticised the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, under which former Vice President Atiku Abubakar served, alleging that it failed to guarantee the payment of workers’ salaries.

The senator framed the 2027 election as a choice between Tinubu’s economic policies and those of Atiku, whom he accused of presiding over a system of multiple exchange rates that favoured people based on their connections.

Oshiomhole defended the Tinubu administration’s workers’ welfare policies, citing the approval of a ₦70,000 monthly transport allowance as evidence that the President cared about ordinary Nigerians.

“I think this government is doing well. If a man who was on ₦70,000 now is given ₦70,000 addition that makes it ₦140,000 for him it’s a hundred percent increase and if you know what ₦10,000 means for the real masses, you’ll appreciate that Tinubu has shown that he cares,” he said.

The Federal Government approved the monthly ₦70,000 transport intervention for workers across all levels for six months, beginning in November 2026, following a meeting with the Nigeria Labour Congress on October 27.

The agreement also provides for outstanding peculiar allowances to be paid in three equal monthly instalments beginning in November.

However, the Trade Union Congress rejected the transport allowance, arguing that workers need a permanent salary increase rather than temporary relief.