Fani-Kayode, Seyi Tinubu, three others receive Senior Counsel rank

By Chidinma Chukwu, Abuja

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, and four other legal professionals have been conferred with the rank of Senior Counsel of Nigeria (SCN) by the Nigerian Law Society (NLS).

The conferment took place at the society’s 2026 Annual General Conference, themed, “Justice for All: Non-Litigation Nigerian Law Graduates Through the Blue Silks (SCN), BOSCON and the NLS”.

The other recipients are Seyi Tinubu, Olufunmilayo Osifuye, Ihudiebube Chukwumdi and Alabi Olalekan Adigun.

In his acceptance speech, delivered by his Special Adviser on Media and Executive Assistant, Mrs Lizzy Okoji, Fani-Kayode called for greater protection of the rights and dignity of Nigerians, both within and outside the country.

He stressed that access to justice must not be determined by an individual’s social, economic or political standing.

“Justice in its truest form must never be selective. It must not be reserved for the privileged, the powerful or the politically connected. It must be accessible to all,” he said.

Reflecting on his diplomatic assignment in South Africa, Fani-Kayode said the experience had reinforced his commitment to human rights, particularly in view of the challenges confronting Nigerians in the country.

He recalled that his first official engagement upon arriving in South Africa was a town hall meeting with members of the Nigerian community, where he listened to their concerns and reassured them of the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting Nigerians abroad.

According to him, the promotion of human rights requires courage, compassion, sacrifice and an unwavering commitment to truth.

The NLS President, Ambassador Dahiru Aliyu, said the society was established to provide an organised platform for Nigerian law graduates whose professional engagements extend beyond courtroom litigation.

He listed corporate administration, legal consultancy, arbitration, mediation, compliance, governance, legislative drafting and research among the professional fields covered by the society.

Aliyu disclosed that the NLS was established alongside the Body of Senior Counsel of Nigeria (BOSCON), with its certificate of registration obtained on December 30, 2025.

He said the initiative was established in accordance with Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which guarantees freedom of association.

On the Blue Silks initiative, the NLS president said it was designed to recognise professional excellence, dedication and outstanding contributions to the legal community, while encouraging younger law graduates to embrace professional ethics and continuous development.

He listed his administration’s priorities to include institutional consolidation, membership expansion, continuing professional education, financial accountability and stronger national and international partnerships.

Aliyu also urged members to uphold transparency, comply with the society’s constitution and resolve disagreements through dialogue and lawful dispute resolution mechanisms.

In her keynote address, the BOSCON Chairperson, Hon. Mrs Elizabeth Titilayo Orebiyi, represented by Mrs Ndidi Nicholas Okoro, said legal practice and professional development were not limited to courtroom advocacy.

She highlighted the contributions of law graduates in universities, corporate organisations, legislative chambers, regulatory institutions and policy development, noting that these areas offered significant opportunities for legal professionals outside traditional litigation.

Orebiyi identified four categories under the Blue Silks initiative as Senior Legal Academic (SLA), Senior Corporate Counsel (SCC), Senior Legislative Counsel (SLC) and Senior Law Reform Counsel (SLRC).

She said the Senior Counsel designation should reflect experience, competence, integrity, intellectual leadership and service to society.

“A Senior Counsel should be a mentor, a custodian of professional values and an example to those who follow,” she said.

She also encouraged younger law graduates to develop expertise in emerging areas of legal practice, including technology, artificial intelligence, commercial innovation, regulatory transformation, international transactions and alternative dispute resolution.

Also speaking, the Chairperson of the NLS Physical Planning and Building Control Appeals Committee, Olufunmilayo Osifuye, advocated fairness and accountability in everyday relationships and professional engagements.

Osifuye, who heads a committee responsible for hearing appeals relating to planning permits and building control in Lagos State, clarified that the NLS was not established to compete with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

“We are not competitors to other arms of the legal profession, but complementary to their work because we serve the same goal,” she said.

The Public Relations Officer of the NLS Ogun State Branch also urged members to uphold the rule of law, promote peaceful coexistence and protect human dignity.