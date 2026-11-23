By Enitan Abdultawab

Ghana’s national amputee football team, the Black Challenge, have emerged champions of the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup after defeating Morocco 1-0 in the final held in Mexico.

The victory marks Ghana’s first title in the competition and a historic achievement for the country’s football.

The decisive goal came from a free-kick by Mubarik Mohammed, whose effort led to an own goal by Morocco, giving the Black Challenge the advantage they held until the final whistle.

Mohammed also finished the tournament as its highest goalscorer, finding the net seven times during Ghana’s impressive campaign.

The Black Challenge had earlier secured their place in the final after defeating defending champions Turkey on penalties in the semi-finals.

They also recorded a 2-0 victory over Egypt to book their place in the last four.

The triumph over Morocco brings Ghana’s successful campaign to a fitting end and earns the team its first world title in amputee football.