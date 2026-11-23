By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned against interpreting President Bola Tinubu’s endorsement of the party’s governorship candidates in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states as an automatic guarantee of victory in the 2027 elections, describing it instead as a significant expression of political confidence.

The party, however, faulted opposition parties for dismissing the political significance of the President’s endorsement, insisting that his backing reflected confidence, experience and continuity, as well as the importance of party cohesion and coordinated mobilisation across the South-West.

The APC spokesman in Lagos State, Seye Oladejo, stated this on Monday while reacting to opposition parties’ comments suggesting that Tinubu’s endorsement could not guarantee electoral victories in the three states.

Oladejo acknowledged that electoral outcomes were ultimately determined by voters and that no political endorsement could replace grassroots mobilisation and effective governance.

He said: “President Tinubu’s endorsement is a significant political statement of confidence, experience and continuity. It also underscores the importance of political leadership, party cohesion and coordinated mobilisation across the South-West.”

He added that the APC recognised the need to complement political endorsements with good governance, credible candidates, sustained grassroots engagement and accountability.

“Our approach to 2027 must therefore be anchored on performance, accountability, organisation and meaningful engagement with citizens,” he said.

Reacting to opposition parties’ declaration that the APC would face stiff resistance in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo, Oladejo said the party welcomed political competition but challenged opposition platforms to demonstrate the substance of their policies and the credibility of their candidates.

“Competitive democracy allows every political platform to organise, mobilise and make its case to the electorate.

“We have no objection to that. Indeed, we welcome a contest in which political parties are challenged to demonstrate the substance of their ideas, the credibility of their candidates and the strength of their records,” he said.

The APC spokesman also questioned whether the growing alliances among opposition parties represented a genuine convergence of ideas and workable alternatives or merely an alliance of political interests united by opposition to the ruling party.

He argued that the coming together of seven opposition parties would not automatically translate into a coherent political alternative without ideological clarity, policy direction, leadership coherence and public accountability.

“Political arithmetic is not necessarily political chemistry, and electoral ambition must ultimately be matched by credible propositions,” Oladejo said.

On Lagos, he said the APC recognised that residents’ expectations were constantly evolving, adding that the party must build on the achievements of successive administrations, acknowledge areas requiring improvement and present a clear vision for the state’s future.

He said similar responsibilities applied to the party’s political partners in Ogun and Oyo, stressing that the political debate across the South-West should focus on governance, infrastructure, economic opportunities, security, education and the quality of life of residents.

Oladejo further described Tinubu’s intervention as an opportunity to reinforce party unity, strengthen inter-state collaboration and improve political organisation across the region.

He cautioned party members against becoming complacent or assuming that the President’s endorsement had settled the electoral contest.

“Endorsements should inspire responsibility and greater engagement, not complacency or entitlement,” he said.

According to him, the 2027 elections would provide voters with an opportunity to assess the records, programmes and promises of all participating political parties.

He said the APC welcomed an issue-based campaign conducted with civility and respect for the electorate.

“The opposition is entitled to its confidence, just as the APC is entitled to defend its record and present its candidates. But dismissing an endorsement does not constitute an alternative manifesto, and declaring resistance does not amount to a demonstration of political preparedness.

“For us, the task ahead is clear: strengthen our organisation, deepen our engagement with the people, defend our record with facts and remain responsive to the aspirations of Lagosians,” Oladejo said.