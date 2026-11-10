Travellers who remain in a foreign country after their authorised period of stay has expired risk facing serious immigration consequences, including heavy fines, detention, deportation and restrictions on returning.

In some countries, even a relatively short overstay can affect future visa applications, while longer periods may result in years of exclusion from the country.

Here are 10 countries where overstaying a visa can attract serious immigration consequences.

United States

The United States imposes lengthy restrictions on certain foreigners who accumulate unlawful presence before leaving the country.

According to the US Department of State, a person who remains unlawfully in the country for 180 days or more but less than one year may become ineligible for a visa for three years after departure.

Where the unlawful stay reaches one year or longer, the individual may face a 10-year bar on returning.

United Kingdom

Foreign nationals who overstay their immigration permission in the United Kingdom may face difficulties obtaining permission to return.

Under the country’s Immigration Rules, mandatory refusal periods can range from 12 months to 10 years, depending on how the individual leaves the country and the circumstances surrounding the immigration breach.

For instance, someone who leaves voluntarily at their own expense may face a 12-month refusal period. Those who leave at public expense under certain circumstances may face two or five years, while individuals removed at public expense may face a 10-year period.

Canada

Canada requires temporary residents to leave the country when their authorised period of stay ends unless they have successfully extended or restored their immigration status.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, remaining in the country without valid status can result in removal and restrictions on returning.

However, some people who lose their status may apply to restore it within 90 days, provided they meet the eligibility requirements.

Australia

Australia may impose a re-entry ban on foreigners who overstay their visas by more than 28 days.

The Department of Home Affairs states that the exclusion period can last for up to three years, although some individuals may be permanently excluded.

The restriction may also apply where a visa is cancelled because of certain breaches, including providing false information or working without the required permission.

New Zealand

Foreigners who remain in New Zealand after their visas expire are considered to be in the country unlawfully and may face detention and deportation.

Immigration New Zealand states that people who stay unlawfully for 42 days or more may also be banned from returning to the country.

The authorities also warn that making a request for a visa under Section 61 of the Immigration Act does not automatically prevent deportation.

Japan

Japan treats overstaying as a violation of its immigration laws, and foreigners found guilty may face deportation and restrictions on returning.

According to the Immigration Services Agency of Japan, individuals deported for overstaying are generally prohibited from entering the country for five years.

The restriction increases to 10 years for repeat offenders who have previously been deported or left under a departure order.

Singapore

Singapore imposes criminal penalties on foreigners who remain in the country after their authorised period of stay expires.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority states that offenders may face up to six months in prison, a fine of up to S$6,000, or a minimum of three strokes of the cane.

Those arrested for overstaying may be deported and barred from returning after serving their sentences or paying the applicable fines.

United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates imposes daily financial penalties on foreigners who remain in the country beyond their permitted period of stay.

According to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, an overstay fine of AED50 applies for each day after the applicable grace period has ended.

Saudi Arabia

Foreigners who overstay their visas in Saudi Arabia may face fines, detention, deportation and restrictions on returning to the Kingdom.

The US Department of State’s travel advisory for Saudi Arabia warns that overstay fines start at 100 Saudi Riyals per day.

It also warns that offenders may be prevented from leaving the country until outstanding fines are paid.

Thailand

Thailand imposes financial penalties and re-entry restrictions on foreigners who remain in the country beyond their authorised period of stay.

According to the Thai government’s official information portal, overstayers who surrender to immigration authorities before leaving may be required to pay 500 baht for each day of overstay, subject to a maximum fine of 20,000 baht.

The Thai authorities also warn that overstaying can result in arrest, imprisonment and deportation.