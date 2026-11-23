By Henry Obetta

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has cautioned students against engaging in internet fraud, popularly known as yahoo-yahoo, urging them to acquire legitimate digital skills and use technology for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Olukoyede warned that cybercrime, despite its attraction of quick financial gains, could destroy the future of young people and deprive them of opportunities to build successful careers.

According to a post on the EFCC’s X account on Monday, the chairman gave the warning during separate anti-cybercrime sensitisation programmes at Adorable British College and Seat of Wisdom Secondary School, both in Enugu State, on November 16 and 17, 2025.

Represented by the Head of Public Affairs Department, EFCC Enugu Zonal Directorate, Chief Superintendent of the EFCC, Paul Ikpor, Olukoyede urged the students to see the internet as a platform for learning, innovation, entrepreneurship and personal development rather than criminal activities.

He said many promising young Nigerians had jeopardised their futures through internet fraud and other forms of cybercrime.

“Internet fraud has destroyed many promising young people. Today, several youths who would otherwise have become successful professionals, entrepreneurs and leaders are in jail because they chose the path of cybercrime. You must not allow yourselves to become victims of a lifestyle that offers temporary financial gains but destroys your future,” he said.

The EFCC chairman identified software development, coding, graphic design, digital marketing, content creation, ethical hacking and cybersecurity as legitimate digital skills through which young Nigerians could earn income and contribute to national development.

Addressing students at Seat of Wisdom Secondary School, he challenged them to deploy their knowledge of technology towards developing innovative ideas, creating employment and building sustainable livelihoods.

“Your generation has an enormous advantage because of the opportunities provided by technology. Rather than using your knowledge of the internet to defraud others, use it to acquire skills, develop innovative ideas, create employment and build a sustainable future for yourselves. There is dignity in earning legitimately,” he said.

Olukoyede also warned that cybercrime was becoming increasingly sophisticated, listing ransomware attacks, business email compromise, identity theft, advance fee fraud and romance scams among common forms of digital financial crimes.

He urged the students to resist peer pressure, avoid associations that could expose them to fraudulent activities and report suspicious transactions through the commission’s Eagle Eye application, which allows members of the public to report suspected economic and financial crimes.

The EFCC chairman further cautioned that the consequences of cybercrime extended beyond imprisonment to include reputational damage, loss of career opportunities and broken family relationships.