Gov. Dauda Lawal

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has flagged off the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential and governorship campaigns for the 2027 general elections, expressing appreciation for the massive turnout and support from party members and residents.

The campaign flag-off, held on Monday at Talata-Mafara, attracted party faithful, support groups and members of the public from the 14 local government areas of the state.

Speaking at the event, Lawal expressed gratitude to party stakeholders, supporters and residents for their show of solidarity, describing their unity and cooperation as critical to the state’s efforts to restore peace, strengthen security and accelerate development.

He also commended the people for their resilience and commitment to peaceful coexistence, while reaffirming his administration’s resolve to promote inclusive governance, equitable development and sustained engagement with communities across the state.

The governor urged residents to support President Bola Tinubu, himself and other APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

“I am calling on you to keep to your promise in making your vote to Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, myself and all the APC candidates in the state come 2027 general elections,” he said.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the President’s Campaign Council, Senator Abdul’azeez Yari Abubakar, described the event as a significant milestone in the APC’s preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Yari said the large turnout demonstrated the enthusiasm and commitment of party members and supporters towards the party’s electoral preparations.

He commended party leaders, stakeholders, support groups, security agencies and members of the public for their contributions to the success of the event.