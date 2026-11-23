By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has deployed a heavy-duty crane to the scene of last Friday’s boat mishap in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area to lift the wreckage of the capsized vessel and intensify the search for missing passengers.

The operation involves the state Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (BYSEMA), National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), security agencies, divers and other emergency responders.

The deployment of the crane is aimed at removing the submerged wreckage to enable divers and rescue personnel to thoroughly examine the vessel and search for anyone who may still be trapped beneath or inside it.

The operation is also expected to extend the search to areas that may have been inaccessible during the initial rescue efforts.

The state government has sustained the search and recovery operation since the incident, with relevant agencies working together to examine the affected waterway and the wreckage.

The latest intervention marks an expansion of the multi-agency rescue operation as authorities intensify efforts to establish the whereabouts of passengers still unaccounted for following the accident.

The boat mishap occurred around Oweikorogha and Otuan junction in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, raising renewed concerns about water transportation safety in Bayelsa, where boats remain a major means of transportation for many riverine communities.

The deployment of the crane underscores the challenges confronting rescue teams in the underwater search, particularly efforts to locate possible victims trapped in the submerged vessel.

Meanwhile, the government has urged residents and families of affected passengers to remain calm and cooperate with emergency responders, assuring them that every effort is being made to conclude the search and recovery operation.