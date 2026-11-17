…Orders immediate handover of club’s assets

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — Abia State Government has dissolved the management structure and technical crew of two-time African champions, Enyimba International Football Club of Aba, with immediate effect, following what it described as the club’s disappointing performances.

The government also directed affected officials and other individuals in possession of the club’s assets, properties, official documents, equipment and other institutional materials to hand them over to the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development immediately.

The decision, announced in a special government statement on Tuesday, is part of efforts to restructure the administration and operations of the club.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, who signed the statement, said the decision followed a review of the club’s affairs, which revealed administrative and structural challenges requiring far-reaching interventions.

According to the government, the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development has been mandated to take charge of the restructuring process, review the club’s management framework and implement necessary administrative, technical and operational reforms.

The ministry is also expected to establish a new institutional framework to restore stability, accountability and competitiveness to the club.

The government said further details on the handover arrangements and subsequent administrative procedures would be communicated by the ministry.

It described the intervention as necessary to restore Enyimba’s competitive identity and reposition the club for sustainable success in Nigerian and continental football.

Reaffirming its commitment to the club’s future, the government said Enyimba remained an important sporting heritage of Abia State, given its historic achievements and status as one of Nigeria’s most successful football institutions.

It assured supporters, players and other stakeholders that the intervention was aimed at protecting the club’s long-term interests, strengthening its institutional capacity and restoring the pride and competitive standards associated with the Enyimba name.

“The rebuilding of Enyimba begins now,” the government declared.

Enyimba, which has won the CAF Champions League twice, remains one of Nigeria’s most decorated football clubs.