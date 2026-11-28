By Enitan Abdultawab

The Nigeria Premier Football League has fined Shooting Stars Sports Club N5m and ordered the team to relocate its home matches to Owerri indefinitely following crowd trouble after their encounter with Rivers United in Ibadan.

The league announced the sanctions in a statement published on its official website on Saturday, November 28, 2026, following Friday’s incident at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

According to the NPFL, the Ibadan based club failed to provide adequate security, resulting in the compromise of the safety of the visiting team, match officials and other participants.

The league also accused Shooting Stars supporters of encroaching into restricted areas and onto the field of play before holding the referees and Rivers United contingent hostage for 35 minutes after the match.

It further alleged that some supporters attempted to assault the match officials and members of the visiting team.

Consequently, the NPFL ordered Shooting Stars to play their home fixtures at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri, Imo State, indefinitely, while the Lekan Salami Stadium will no longer host the club’s league matches.

The N5m fine was imposed for repeated failure to provide adequate security, encroachment onto the pitch, attempted assault on match officials and holding the referees and visiting team hostage after the encounter.

In another development, the league recommended that the referees who officiated the match be delisted from the competition.

The NPFL explained that the contents of the match officials’ report indicated that they were not assaulted, a situation which left the league body handicapped in its handling of the incident.

The governing body also warned Shooting Stars and other clubs against attacking, harassing or obstructing crew members of its broadcast partner, stressing that such conduct would attract stiff sanctions.

The disciplinary measures followed Friday’s encounter between Shooting Stars and Rivers United at the Lekan Salami Stadium, which ended in a draw.