By Enitan Abdultawab



Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala has explained that her desire to prepare for life beyond professional football motivated her decision to pursue a Master’s degree in International Sports Management.

Oshoala, who recently graduated from the Global Institute of Sport (GIS), said she considered furthering her education important because she intends to remain active in the sporting sector even after her playing career.

The six time African Women’s Player of the Year disclosed this in an interview at the Super Falcons’ training camp ahead of their international friendly matches against Algeria.

Explaining her decision to return to the classroom, the 32 year old said she wanted to start thinking about her future and other opportunities outside playing football.

“I felt like I needed to start thinking about other things, what I want to do in the future, so I needed to study. I own a club and I still want to be in the sporting sector, so it is a good thing to study,” she said.

The former Barcelona forward stressed that education would not be a wasted investment, particularly for people who have genuine interests in their chosen fields.

She also encouraged professional footballers to make use of the time available to them outside training and matches to develop themselves academically and acquire additional skills.

According to her, although footballers dedicate several hours daily to training, they still have enough time to pursue other interests and invest in their personal development.

“As a footballer, you know you have like 24 hours in a day, but you have like two or four to six hours to train, so you can use other hours to invest in yourself,” she added.

Oshoala’s comments come days after she celebrated her graduation with an MSc in International Sports Management, adding an academic qualification to a football career that has brought her several individual and team honours.

Her latest achievement reflects her intention to build a future within the sports industry beyond her exploits on the pitch.

The Nigerian international has won the African Women’s Player of the Year award a record six times and lifted four Women’s Africa Cup of Nations titles with the Super Falcons