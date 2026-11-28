By Enitan Abdultawab

Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that it is difficult to remain positive after his side suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Pochettino, who was overseeing his first home match as United manager, expressed disappointment with the result but urged his players to remain united and work together to turn around the club’s fortunes.

Speaking after the encounter at Old Trafford, the Argentine said United started the match strongly but struggled after conceding the opening goal.

“Difficult to be positive. Very disappointed, disappointed at the same time because I feel sorry for the players,” he said.

“The players from the beginning, during 15 to 20 minutes, we were very solid, organisation, structure. I think we were controlling the game. The moment we concede the goal, we should not concede this goal.”

Callum Wilson scored twice in the first half to put Brentford in control before Kristoffer Ajer and Kevin Schade added two more goals in the closing stages to complete the visitors’ victory.

Pochettino admitted that conceding the first goal affected his players’ confidence and made the contest more difficult for them.

He insisted that the squad must remain calm despite the difficult situation, adding that he believes the team will improve with time.

“The game goes difficult, the intensity, the nerves. This situation, a situation like this, is affecting your confidence, but we need to be united and stay together and keep pushing.

“We are going to push to improve and, of course, it is only a matter of time that we are going to improve. We need to stay together, we need to stay calm. That is why we’re here. We have the responsibility to turn this situation into another way,” he added.

Asked whether the challenge at Manchester United had been bigger than he initially anticipated, Pochettino said he knew the club was going through difficult circumstances before accepting the job.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager explained that the team’s busy fixture schedule had also made it difficult to implement his ideas, particularly with three matches played within 10 days.

“No, we knew it was going to be bigger. That is why we are here. No change in my view. Only that things need time to change in football more. When the fixtures and schedule is so busy,” he said.

He added that the players had remained receptive to his instructions and were making efforts to improve despite the disappointing results.

“The reaction of the players when we lost 4-0. They tried and they care. That is the most important thing. We need to feel the pain and increase our standards and try to do anything to be much better.”

The defeat extended United’s winless run in the Premier League to 10 matches, their longest such streak since going 11 games without a victory between November 1989 and February 1990.

The Red Devils also became the first team in Premier League history to concede at least twice in seven consecutive halves of football.

They have now conceded at least four goals in three successive league matches for the first time since November and December 1961.

Pochettino’s side will now look to recover from the setback as the Argentine faces the task of rebuilding confidence and improving United’s performances in the coming weeks.