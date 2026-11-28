Voters in Nasarawa State.

*… BVAS worked smoothly in Abuja *We’re satisfied – INEC

By Omeiza Ajayi, Ozioruva Aliu, Shina Abubakar & Edwin Philip

The residents of Edo, Osun and Nasarawa states turned out massively on Saturday for the mock election exercise conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the designated polling units nationwide.

Meanwhile, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, devices deployed for the nationwide mock presidential election worked smoothly at polling units in Kubwa and Garki. Voters at the Garki unit accredited in less than one minute each.

At the City Centre Polling Unit by Area 10, Garki Post Office, in the Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, 18 persons were accredited successfully.

Each of them was accredited individually in less than one minute. Three BVAS devices were deployed in the unit.

At Polling Unit 024 (PU024), Arab Road/Water Board Junction in Kubwa, Bwari Area Council, the BVAS devices also worked well. Few voters were seen trickling in at intervals.

At the Gbazango Garina Hausawa polling unit in Kubwa, INEC officials said they were still waiting for voters hours after opening of poll. There were also a gew voters at Phase 3, by the Model School in Kubwa.

Edo State

In Benin City, Edo State capital, a visit to Ward 7, Unit 42, New Benin, in Oredo Local Government Area of the state showed an impressive turnout of voters, who came out to participate in the exercise.

Speaking with journalists, Mr Daniel Odenigbo, an All Progressives Congress, APC, party agent, described the exercise as peaceful and orderly, commending INEC officials for their efficiency.

Odenigbo said the turnout was encouraging, adding that voters were cooperating with the electoral officials to ensure a smooth process.

Similarly, a visit to Ward 6 in the same local government area also revealed an encouraging turnout of participants.

Speaking with journalists, the APC Ward 6 Chairman in Oredo, Christopher Ize, described the turnout as impressive, expressing optimism that more people would participate as the exercise progressed.

Osun

Also, in some polling units in Osun State, INEC mock test for the reliability of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, ahead of the 2027 general elections, witnessed good turnout.

In most of the polling units visited by Vanguard, the BVAS worked perfectly on facial recognition, while the fingerprints recorded low recognition.

The facial recognition takes about 30-40 seconds to recognized voter’s faces after which a dummy ballot is handed to the voter to cast a vote with the process taking about one to two minutes.

Polling units visited by Sunday Vanguard in company of the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, included Ward 5, Unit 013, Ajimoko High School, Ilesa West local government, Isokun; Ward 3, Unit 7, Ilesa West local hospital, Igbogi hall; Ward 6, Unit 6, Ilesa West local government, Itaofa junction; Ward 5, Unit 4 and 6, Ilesa East local government, Ijamo; Ward 5, Unit 1, Ede South local government, Alajue 2 Orisunbare; Ward 4, Unit 8, Ede South local government, Agip area.

Others were Ward 1, Unit 1, Ede North local government, Oloba Atapara and Ward 4, Unit 3, Egbedore local government, Ido-Osun.

In most of the units, the fingerprint recognition had glitches while the facial recognition works perfectly.

Reacting to the exercise, Osun REC, Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola said the exercise enabled the commission to assess its technological equipment, particularly the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, and determine its effectiveness in accrediting voters and transmitting election results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal, IReV.

Nasarawa

In Nasarawa State, the exercise recorded a massive and peaceful turnout of voters, despite initial logistic delays that left residents stranded in several hard-to-reach communities.

​While voters came out early in their numbers across the state, electoral officials and sensitive materials arrived late at many remote polling units. Some as late as 10:30 a.m., keeping waiting electorate stranded for hours before accreditation commenced.

​At Akabe Junction in Galadima Ward, Doma LGA, the Presiding Officer, Nehemiah Anji, confirmed that voter turnout was massive and described the exercise as peaceful.

Meanwhile the Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government, Dr Labaran Magaji (SAN) and other stakeholders in Toto Local Government Area of the state, commended INEC for the smooth mock accreditation and election exercise.

INEC’s reaction

Meanwhile, INEC has expressed its satisfaction with the performance of BVAS during the nationwide mock accreditation exercise held on Saturday.

INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, told journalists in Jos, the Plateau state capital, where he monitored the exercise, that what he saw was impressive.

“So far, I will say I am satisfied,” he said.

He said the exercise was never meant to prove that nothing could go wrong: “The essence is not to witness any malfunctioning, no. The essence of this mock accreditation is to notice wherever there are gaps, so that we’ll be able to correct the gaps ahead of the general election.

“Today, I have seen a great improvement in the sense that a lot of people were able to be accredited using the fingerprints. Those who failed the fingerprints, they were able to accredit through the facial accreditation, which is quite impressive,” Amupitan said.

According to him, the rehearsal was designed to stress-test operational readiness, personnel preparedness and the technical integrity of INEC’s systems before the general elections.

It also covered counting, result entry on Form EC8A and transmission of results. He said turnout mattered less than proving that the systems could cope and work quickly.

On voters with disabilities, Amupitan said INEC had separated them on the register and assigned them to specific polling units, where assistive tools would be provided.

These include magnifying glasses, Braille ballots and Form EC30. For Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, he said, voting locations had been identified for targeted deployment of machines and security.

Encouraging citizens to turn out in large numbers for the main poll, he said the safeguards around the device would deal with past electoral problems.

“We can assure Nigerians that using the BVAS, you can be sure that the election will be fair, it will be free, and also be credible,” he said.

Vanguard News