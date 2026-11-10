Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule

The death of Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule has brought to an end a career that spanned academia, public administration and politics.

The former Lagos State Deputy Governor and senator representing Lagos West died on Saturday, November 28, 2026, aged 56, a day after celebrating her birthday.

Here are ten (10) things to know about late Senator Idiat Adebule.

She was born and died a day after her birthday

Adebule was born on November 27, 1970, in Ojo Alaworo, Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State. She died on Saturday, November 28, 2026, aged 56, barely a day after celebrating her birthday.

She attended Awori College before proceeding to LASU

She had her secondary education at Awori College, Ojo, Lagos State, before gaining admission to Lagos State University (LASU), where she studied Education and Islamic Studies.

She obtained three academic qualifications from LASU

Adebule earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education, specialising in Islamic Studies, in 1992. She proceeded to obtain a master’s degree in Curriculum Studies in 1997 and a PhD in the same field in 2012, all from LASU.

She began her career as a teacher and university lecturer

After completing her National Youth Service Corps programme in Bauchi State, she began her professional career in 1995 as a lecturer at the Lagos State College of Primary Education, Noforija, Epe.

She later transferred to LASU, where she worked in the Faculty of Education, particularly in Curriculum Studies, Language Arts and Social Studies.

She held government appointments before becoming deputy governor

Her political and administrative career included an appointment as Commissioner I at the Lagos State Post-Primary Teaching Service Commission in October 2000, a position she held until February 2005.

She subsequently served on the Lagos State Scholarship Board before former Governor Babatunde Fashola appointed her Secretary to the State Government in July 2011.

She became Lagos Deputy Governor in 2015

Adebule emerged as the running mate to Akinwunmi Ambode, the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, in December 2014.

Following their victory in the 2015 election, she was sworn in as Deputy Governor of Lagos State on May 29, 2015. She served until May 29, 2019, becoming the 15th person and sixth woman to occupy the office.

She also served as Lagos Commissioner for Education

Beyond her responsibilities as deputy governor, Adebule superintended over the Lagos State Ministry of Education.

In November 2015, she pledged not to disappoint educationists in her capacity as Commissioner for Education, while acknowledging the need for further improvements in the state’s education sector.

She was an author with several academic publications

Adebule’s contributions extended beyond politics and public administration. She authored and contributed to academic publications on education, religious studies and national development.

Some of her works include The Imperative of Religion and Peace in the Quest for Sustainable Development in Nigeria: The Plateau State Experience and The Effective Use of Educational Technology for Religious Teaching and Learning Amongst Secondary Schools in Lagos State, Nigeria.

She became a senator in 2023

After leaving office as deputy governor, Adebule remained active in the APC and contested the Lagos West Senatorial District seat in the 2023 general election.

She won the election and was sworn into the 10th National Assembly on June 13, 2023, representing Lagos West in the Senate.

She died while serving in the Senate and preparing for another election

At the time of her death, Adebule was the incumbent senator representing Lagos West and was reportedly seeking re-election in 2027.

President Bola Tinubu confirmed her death in a condolence statement issued on Saturday, describing it as a painful loss to Lagos State and the National Assembly.