2027: PRP candidate faults Mbah’s development scorecard

By Chinedu Adonu

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Enugu State, Ray Kene Ogbodo, has faulted Governor Peter Mbah’s performance report, arguing that the administration’s development efforts should be measured by improvements in the living conditions of residents rather than projects executed and revenue generated.

Ogbodo, while acknowledging the state government’s infrastructure drive, said greater attention should be given to poverty reduction, job creation, household income and economic empowerment.

He stated this in a statement issued to journalists at the weekend by his Media Aide, Hon. Don Victor.

The PRP candidate questioned whether the reported increase in government revenue and ongoing infrastructure projects had translated into improved living standards for ordinary citizens.

“Governor Mbah has presented an impressive account of projects and government revenue. But the fundamental question remains: Are the people of Enugu becoming more prosperous, or is it mainly the government that is becoming wealthier?” he queried.

Ogbodo noted that Enugu’s internally generated revenue reportedly rose from about N26.8 billion in 2022 to N406.77 billion in 2025, alongside substantial allocations from the Federation Account.

He argued that such revenue growth should be reflected in measurable improvements in the welfare of residents.

“When government revenue increases dramatically, the people deserve to see corresponding improvements in their lives. How many families have escaped poverty? How many sustainable jobs have been created? How many struggling businesses have received meaningful support?” he asked.

He maintained that although investments in roads, schools and healthcare facilities were important, infrastructure development should go hand in hand with addressing the immediate economic challenges facing residents.

“A beautiful road means little to a family that cannot afford food. A modern healthcare facility must also provide accessible and affordable treatment. Development must improve human lives, not merely transform the physical appearance of our state,” he said.

The opposition candidate called for stronger social protection programmes, increased support for farmers and small businesses, youth employment initiatives, affordable healthcare and targeted assistance for vulnerable households.

He also urged the Mbah administration to publish a comprehensive citizens’ welfare scorecard showing progress in household incomes, employment, poverty reduction and access to essential services across urban and rural communities.

Ogbodo clarified that his criticism was not a rejection of infrastructure development but a call for a more inclusive approach that places the welfare of ordinary citizens at the centre of governance.

“I acknowledge Governor Mbah’s ambitions and the projects his administration has undertaken. However, I expected more emphasis on the immediate welfare of our people. A government should not be judged only by what it builds for tomorrow, but also by how it protects and empowers its citizens today,” he stated.

Reaffirming his vision for the state, Ogbodo pledged to promote ethical leadership, transparency, accountability, economic empowerment and inclusive development.

“My vision is an Enugu where public wealth translates into shared prosperity, where opportunities are accessible beyond political connections, and where every citizen has a fair chance to live a decent and dignified life,” he said.

He urged the governor to make household welfare a central priority, insisting that the ultimate measure of prosperity should be the quality of life of the people.

“The true measure of prosperity is not how much money government controls, but how much better the people live. Ndi Enugu deserve economic security, opportunity, dignity and a better future,” Ogbodo added.