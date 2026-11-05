Italian chef sacked for refusing to put pineapple on pizza, says it insulted his culture

An Italian chef in Australia has lost an unfair dismissal claim after being sacked for, among other workplace issues, refusing to serve ham and pineapple pizza, describing the topping as an insult to his culture.

Davide Tamburella was dismissed from the now-closed La Costa restaurant in Brisbane in May, following a meeting with management over several complaints about his conduct.

One of the issues raised was his refusal to prepare ham and pineapple pizzas for guests attending an event at the restaurant.

According to a ruling by Australia’s Fair Work Commission, Tamburella argued that instructions from management “need not be followed when it is offensive to his culture”.

The commission noted that the chef’s objection to the fruit was because “he considers, as an Italian, that putting pineapple on a pizza is an insult to his culture”.

It also found that this was not the first time he had refused to use pineapple on pizzas, recording three such instances over four years.

On a previous occasion, Tamburella had asked his employer to “check how important it is for Italians not to put pineapple on a pizza”.

Beyond the dispute over pizza toppings, management raised concerns about his use of foul language, communication style and what it described as an “escalation of frustration in the workplace”.

The ruling also detailed an incident in April when Tamburella fractured bones in his right hand after striking a metal handrail at work.

The chef had reportedly hoped to secure employer sponsorship for a visa that would allow him to remain in Australia as a permanent resident. However, following his dismissal, the restaurant discontinued the sponsorship process.

Tamburella subsequently approached the Fair Work Commission, challenging his dismissal. However, the commission rejected his unfair dismissal claim because it was lodged outside the permitted timeframe.

The restaurant’s managing director, Elliot Ingram, told the Daily Mail there was “more to this story than a pizza topping”.

The BBC said it had contacted Tamburella for comment.

On his LinkedIn profile, the chef describes himself as someone whose career has focused on “delivering exceptional food” and “improving business performance”.

He also shared a post titled “letter for chefs” three months ago, centred on the theme of “respecting the ingredients”.

His LinkedIn profile indicates that he now works at another restaurant in Brisbane. A BBC check found that pineapple is not included on its menu.

Meanwhile, Queensland, where the restaurant was located, is regarded as Australia’s pineapple heartland and produces the country’s commercially grown pineapples. The state is also home to the Big Pineapple, a 16-metre fibreglass structure on the Sunshine Coast that has become a popular local landmark.

Vanguard News