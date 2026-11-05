Traders attack Edo Consumer Protection Committee members over fake products

By Ozioruva Aliu – BENIN CITY

Member of the Edo State Consumer Protection Committee led by its chairman, Osaro Culture Iyamu were, on Thursday, attacked by some beverage sellers while trying to enforce ban on sales of fake, adulterated and unauthorised drinks along Mission Road in Benin City, the state capital.

The committee members were on a routine mission to the area when they noticed that some sellers were removing cartons, bottles and cans of drinks from their shelves on seeing the committee members.

The infuriated sellers then prevented the committee members from accessing their shops to ensure that what they had were genuine products.

Consequently, security agencies have invited beverage sellers, including Beverages and Alcohol Dealers Association, for a meeting over the incident.

Iyamu alleged that his committee had been under pressure to compromise. But he vowed to ensure that the essence of the committee, which is to rid Edo markets of fake and adulterated products, was fulfilled.

“We will continue to safeguard the health and protect the rights of consumers in line with the SHINE Agenda of Governor Monday Okpebholo.”

Vanguard News