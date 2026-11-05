SDP condemns attempts to disqualify ADC presidential candidate, Atiku

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has condemned alleged attempts to disqualify the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, insisting that political parties should be allowed to freely present candidates for the 2027 general elections.

The party also called on the judiciary, security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain impartial and protect the country’s democratic process.

The SDP National Chairman, Prof. Sadiq Gombe, stated this on Thursday in Abuja while addressing journalists after a meeting with the party’s nine governorship candidates from different states.

Gombe, who said the SDP would not participate in the proposed ‘Rainbow Coalition’, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to contesting the 2027 elections under its own political platform.

He also accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of allegedly plotting to infiltrate opposition parties and weaken their ranks ahead of the elections.

The SDP chairman alleged that the APC, having lost the confidence of Nigerians over its governance record, was using the proposed coalition to woo opposition members and undermine their unity.

He, however, said the SDP was working with other opposition parties towards building a coalition of Nigerians committed to credible elections, including joint training of party agents and the establishment of common situation rooms to protect votes at polling units.

Gombe reaffirmed the party’s commitment to presenting what he described as credible alternatives to Nigerians, particularly its presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, and vice-presidential candidate, Prof. Usman Bugaje.

He said: “I want to assure you that SDP, as a political party, has nothing to do with anything called Rainbow Coalition.

“We are with other political parties in the opposition, doing everything possible to rescue our dear country through a coalition of the Nigerian people.

“We are not into any Rainbow Coalition where we will have candidates here and profess support for the APC presidency. We are SDP and we are for SDP candidates.”

He said the party had resolved to discipline any member who participated in the proposed arrangement without its authorisation.

According to Gombe, the meeting with the governorship candidates was part of preparations to strengthen the party’s electoral strategies and improve its chances in the 2027 general elections.

He said the engagement provided an opportunity for candidates from different states to share experiences, identify organisational gaps and develop strategies for winning elections at national and state levels.

The SDP chairman urged Nigerians to assess the party’s candidates based on their competence, capacity, character and patriotism.

He also pledged the party’s commitment to credible elections, saying it would collaborate with other opposition parties on election monitoring, polling agent training and the establishment of joint situation rooms.

“We will be our own INEC at the polling units and our own security to ensure free, fair and credible elections come 2027,” he said.

Gombe also raised concerns over the alleged failure of INEC to publish the names of some of the party’s candidates, saying the matter was already before the court.

He accused the commission of failing to recognise the candidates despite what he described as the party’s compliance with the Electoral Act, the Constitution and its internal nomination procedures.

He further condemned what he described as attempts to disqualify Atiku, arguing that political parties should be allowed to freely present candidates for elections.

The SDP chairman also expressed concerns over issues relating to the voters’ register and the creation of polling units, warning against actions capable of undermining public confidence in the electoral process.

Earlier, the Chairman of the SDP Governors’ Forum and Nasarawa governorship candidate, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, said the meeting was aimed at developing strategies to secure victory in the presidential, governorship and legislative elections.

Adamu said the candidates shared experiences from their respective states and discussed ways to address organisational gaps ahead of the polls.

He expressed confidence that Nigerians were seeking an alternative to the APC-led government, adding that the SDP would prioritise citizens’ welfare and improved living conditions.

The meeting brought together the party’s nine governorship candidates and members of its National Working Committee as part of efforts to strengthen its structures and preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The governorship candidates were from Nasarawa, Oyo, Benue, Niger, Adamawa, Plateau, Kano, Gombe and Bauchi states.