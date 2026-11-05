SDP rejects ‘Rainbow Coalition’, vows to contest 2027

Adebayo

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has declared that it will participate in the 2027 general elections, distancing itself from the proposed ‘Rainbow Coalition’ and insisting that it has no intention of entering any political arrangement that could compromise its identity.

The party also accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of allegedly plotting to infiltrate opposition parties and weaken their ranks ahead of the elections.

The National Chairman of the SDP, Prof. Sadiq Gombe, stated these on Thursday in Abuja while addressing journalists after a marathon meeting with the party’s nine governorship candidates from different states.

Gombe said the SDP had no interest in joining any arrangement that would compromise its political identity or align its candidates with the ruling party.

He alleged that the APC, having lost public confidence over its governance record, was using the proposed coalition to woo opposition members and undermine the unity of other political parties.

The chairman, however, said the SDP was working with other opposition parties towards building a coalition of Nigerians committed to credible elections, including joint training of party agents and the establishment of common situation rooms to protect votes at polling units.

He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to presenting what he described as credible alternatives to Nigerians, particularly its presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, and running mate, Prof. Usman Bugaje.

Gombe said: “I want to assure you that SDP, as a political party, has nothing to do with anything called Rainbow Coalition.

“We are with other political parties in the opposition, doing everything possible to rescue our dear country through a coalition of the Nigerian people.

“We are not into any Rainbow Coalition where we will have candidates here and profess support for the APC presidency. We are SDP and we are for SDP candidates.”

He said the party had also resolved to discipline any member who participated in the proposed arrangement without its authorisation.

According to him, the meeting with the governorship candidates was part of preparations to strengthen the party’s electoral strategies and improve its chances in the 2027 general elections.

He said the engagement provided an opportunity for candidates from different states to share experiences, identify organisational gaps and develop strategies for winning elections at national and state levels.

Gombe urged Nigerians to assess the party’s candidates based on their competence, capacity, character and patriotism.

He also pledged the SDP’s commitment to credible elections, saying it would collaborate with other opposition parties on election monitoring, training of polling agents and the establishment of joint situation rooms.

“We will be our own INEC at the polling units and our own security to ensure free, fair and credible elections come 2027,” he said.

The SDP chairman also raised concerns over the alleged failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish the names of some of the party’s candidates, saying the matter was already before the court.

He accused the commission of failing to recognise the candidates despite what he described as the party’s compliance with the Electoral Act, the Constitution and its internal nomination procedures.

Gombe also condemned what he described as attempts to disqualify the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, insisting that political parties should be allowed to freely present candidates for elections.

He called on the judiciary, security agencies and INEC to remain impartial and protect the country’s democratic process.

The chairman further expressed concerns over issues relating to the voters’ register and the creation of polling units, warning against actions capable of undermining public confidence in the electoral process.

Earlier, the Chairman of the SDP Governors’ Forum and Nasarawa State governorship candidate, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, said the meeting was aimed at developing strategies to secure victory in the presidential, governorship and legislative elections.

Adamu said the candidates shared experiences from their respective states and discussed ways to address organisational gaps ahead of the polls.

He expressed confidence that Nigerians were seeking an alternative to the APC-led government, adding that the SDP would prioritise citizens’ welfare and improved living conditions.

The meeting brought together the party’s nine governorship candidates and members of its National Working Committee as part of efforts to strengthen its structures and preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The governorship candidates were from Nasarawa, Oyo, Benue, Niger, Adamawa, Plateau, Kano, Gombe and Bauchi states