Bournemouth stay perfect in Europa League as Milan lose again

Sparta Praha’s Norwegian midfielder #20 Sivert Mannsverk (C-R) and Bournemouth’s Moroccan forward #21 Amine Adli (C-L) vie for the ball during the UEFA Europa League football match between AC Sparta Praha and AFC Bournemouth in Prague on November 5, 2026. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP)

Bournemouth extended their perfect Europa League record on Thursday as they came from behind to win 3-1 at 10-man Sparta Prague, while Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan suffered a third defeat in four matches.

Gambian Ebrima Singhateh ran from his own half to score a fine individual goal as Sparta took the lead in the Czech Republic after Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook hit the post with a first-half penalty.

Sparta had Tobias Guddal sent off before half-time and Bournemouth equalised through Tyler Adams on 57 minutes.

Evanilson steered the Cherries ahead nine minutes from time and Rayan bagged a late third as Bournemouth’s substitutes sent the European newcomers top of the table with a fourth successive victory.

Marco Rose’s side have won each of their past seven matches in all competitions ahead of a Premier League trip to Ipswich this weekend.

“It’s a big achievement and we have to continue, we need to stay alert, sharp,” Rose told TNT Sports.

“It’s up to us to use this momentum. Everyone tries to beat us, if we get in a comfort zone just a little bit we get in trouble.”

Milan lost 2-0 at home to Ferencvaros as the Hungarians kept pace with Bournemouth, maintaining their 100 percent record in Europe.

Haiti international Lenny Joseph struck twice in the second half at San Siro to earn Ferencvaros a deserved win over the seven-time European champions despite having Bamidele Yusuf sent off.

“We gifted opportunities, made stupid errors. We were not prepared to play football tonight,” Amorim told Sky Sport.

“I don’t want to lie to my players. We cannot play like this in front of our own fans. It was a very poor performance.”

Milan are languishing outside the top 24 with just three points at the halfway stage of the league phase.

“I won’t give up on this competition. As long as we’re not mathematically out of it, we’ll keep fighting,” Amorim added.

Crystal Palace snatched a 1-1 draw at home to Hoffenheim as Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada levelled in stoppage time.

Alexander Prass gave Hoffenheim an early lead at Selhurst Park and Palace lost Adam Wharton to a second yellow card before Kamada rescued a point for Pierre Sage’s struggling side.

Palace, last season’s UEFA Conference League winners, have five points from four outings in the Europa League but sit in the Premier League’s relegation zone, just behind Manchester United on goal difference.

Vanguard News