14-year-old boy found beheaded in Cross River

By Emma Una

CALABAR — The body of a 14-year-old boy, identified as Ogar, has been found without its head in a river at Yahe community in northern Cross River State, following his disappearance from home.

The boy was reportedly last seen on Friday afternoon after returning from school. His body was discovered in the Yahe River on Saturday afternoon, about a kilometre from the community.

His mother, Agnes, said the family became worried when Ogar failed to return home after leaving shortly after his meal on Friday.

She said a search was organised after the family noticed his absence, but his body was not found until the following afternoon.

“I don’t know who did this wicked act to me — my only source of hope after his father died three years ago. His body without the head was found at the river,” she said.

According to her, the circumstances surrounding the boy’s disappearance and death remained unclear.

She said the river was not usually used for swimming or washing clothes at this time of the year because its water was dirty and brownish.

The grieving mother said she could not explain how her son got to the river or whether anyone had taken him there.

One of the boy’s classmates, identified as Jacob, said Ogar did not inform him or their other friends that he intended to go anywhere with anyone.

He said he only learnt about the incident after hearing that the boy’s body had been discovered in the river.

A source at the Yahe Police Station confirmed that the incident was being investigated but declined to provide further details, saying the Divisional Police Officer was away in Calabar.

The source said: “I can tell you we are investigating the matter.”