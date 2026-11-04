5 things to know about Nigerian professor Dapo Akande elected ICJ judge

Nigerian-born legal scholar Professor Dapo Akande has been elected as a judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), marking a significant milestone in his career and a diplomatic victory for the United Kingdom.

Dapo Akande, who originally qualified as a lawyer in Nigeria, will serve a minimum nine-year term as one of the 15 judges of the United Nations’ principal judicial organ.

His election comes at a time when international law is facing increasing scrutiny, with the ICJ playing a prominent role in resolving disputes between countries and addressing major international legal questions.

Akande is an internationally recognised expert in public international law and has advised and represented parties in cases before international courts and tribunals, including the ICJ.

Following his election, he expressed gratitude to the countries that supported his candidacy, pledging to discharge his responsibilities independently and impartially.

“I am deeply honoured to be elected to the international court of justice.

“I am incredibly grateful to all the states that have put their faith in me. I pledge to serve with independence and to deciding cases on the basis of a faithful and impartial application of the law. I look forward to contributing to the ICJ’s vital work in helping to resolve disputes by peaceful means, alongside the other colleagues elected today,” he said.

Here are five things to know about the Nigerian-born professor and his new international judicial role.

1. He originally qualified as a lawyer in Nigeria

Akande began his legal career in Nigeria, where he obtained his initial professional qualification as a lawyer before building an international reputation in public international law.

His Nigerian legal background has remained an important part of his professional journey, which has taken him to some of the most prestigious legal and academic institutions in the world.

2. He is a professor at the University of Oxford

Akande is a professor of public international law at the University of Oxford, United Kingdom.

He is also a fellow of All Souls College, Oxford, one of the university’s prestigious academic institutions.

Through his academic work, he has contributed to the study and development of international law, particularly the legal principles governing relations between countries.

3. He is a member of the UN International Law Commission

Beyond his academic career, Akande is an elected member of the United Nations International Law Commission (ILC).

The commission is responsible for promoting the progressive development and codification of international law.

His membership reflects his standing as an international legal expert and his involvement in shaping discussions around the rules governing relations between states.

4. He has represented parties before international courts

Akande has extensive experience advising and representing parties in disputes before international courts and tribunals.

He has served as counsel, adviser and expert in several international legal proceedings, including cases before the International Court of Justice.

His professional experience in international litigation is expected to contribute to his responsibilities as a member of the world’s principal judicial body.

5. His election marks a major diplomatic victory for the UK

Akande’s election is also significant for the United Kingdom, which had been without a judge on the ICJ since 2017.

That year, British judge Sir Christopher Greenwood unexpectedly lost his bid for re-election to an Indian rival, marking the first time in the court’s 71-year history that Britain had no representative among its judges.

Akande’s election restores British representation on the 15-member court and is considered an important diplomatic achievement for the country.

UK Lord Chancellor Alex Norris actively campaigned for his election, describing him as a candidate with the independence, legal rigour, judgment and breadth of perspective required by the court.

Vanguard News