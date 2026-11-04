2027: Tinubu will win second term based on achievements – Alausa

Dr Tunji Alausa, Minister of Education

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will win re-election in 2027, saying his administration’s achievements will secure him a second term.

Alausa, recently appointed Director of Education Sector Mobilisation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, said opposition parties lacked a clear agenda for Nigerians.

He made the remarks on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, accusing opposition politicians of being motivated by envy and lacking the capacity to govern.

“Whatever nonsense these people (opposition) are talking about is out of sheer envy. They can’t deliver, they have been tested, they have no clue of what to do for Nigerians,” Alausa said.

“This president is giving Nigerians tangible benefits. Let’s be objective, that is what we have said and I am very unapologetic about this, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win his second term squarely based on his achievements.”

The minister said Tinubu had transformed different sectors of the economy and deserved another term based on his administration’s performance.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has transformed every sector of this country and he deserves to be re-elected come January 16, 2027, based on his accomplishments,” he said.

Alausa urged Nigerians to disregard opposition parties, accusing them of seeking to create divisions rather than offer a viable alternative to the ruling APC.

“And please, let’s not listen to the opposition parties, they don’t have any clear agenda for this country. They are just there to cause division amongst us,” he added.

The minister also cited the Federal Government’s relationship with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as evidence of Tinubu’s achievements in the education sector.

According to him, the administration has fulfilled its agreement with the union and is making progress towards ensuring that university students complete their programmes within the stipulated four-year period.

Alausa said Tinubu’s commitment to preventing four-year university programmes from extending beyond their duration was being fulfilled.

He also noted that ASUU had not embarked on a strike since Tinubu assumed office, presenting the development as evidence of improved relations between the government and university lecturers.