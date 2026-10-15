15-year-old Ghanaian boy shot dead on way to school in New York

A 15-year-old Ghanaian boy, Javits Frimpong, has been shot dead while on his way to school in the Bronx, New York, with his father suspecting that the killing was connected to bullying at school.

Javits was reportedly shot in the stomach at about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday near Crotona Park. He was rushed to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

According to the New York Police Department, three teenage boys are being sought in connection with the killing. Investigators said the suspects fled the scene wearing black tracksuits and blue surgical masks.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed a person matching the description of one of the suspects fleeing the area after the shooting. The victim was said to have run for about a block after being shot before collapsing.

The teenager’s father, Thomas Frimpong, said he believed bullying was behind the incident, claiming that his son had been targeted by two schoolmates who were recently suspended.

Frimpong disclosed that the school principal informed him about the bullying just three days before his son was killed.

He also maintained that his son was not the aggressor in a recent confrontation at school.

“The principal told me Javits is innocent. Javits is innocent. He was defending himself,” the grieving father said.

Frimpong said he brought his son from Ghana to New York about a year ago in the hope of giving him a better life, while the boy’s mother remained in Ghana.

Describing his son, he said: “My son was precious, very clever.”

The father, who works as a taxi driver, said his last conversation with Javits on Thursday morning was a reminder to get to school on time.

The killing has sparked outrage among residents of the Crotona Park neighbourhood, with some calling for increased after-school activities and youth programmes to keep teenagers away from violence.

Police have yet to publicly identify any suspects or announce arrests as investigations into the teenager’s killing continue