Delta: Police arrest school bus driver over alleged kidnap, assault of 14-year-old

By Emmauel Okogba

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old school bus driver, Onome Lucky Ughagha, over the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a 14-year-old female student in Sapele.

The suspect was also accused of demanding and collecting ₦503,000 from the victim’s father as ransom before abandoning the girl along Oton Road, Sapele.

The police said the incident was reported at the Sapele Area Command on October 20, 2026, by the victim’s father, who alleged that the suspect abducted his daughter while she was preparing to leave for school.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, SP Bright Edafe, the suspect allegedly contacted the girl’s father, demanded ₦503,000 and threatened to kill the minor if the money was not paid.

The statement said the victim was abandoned along Oton Road after the ransom was paid and subsequently reunited with her family in a traumatised condition, with indications that she had been sexually assaulted.

Following the report, operatives of the Sapele Area Command commenced investigations, while the victim was taken to a medical facility for examination and treatment.

The police added that the school principal and vice principal were invited for questioning as efforts intensified to apprehend the suspect, who had allegedly abandoned the school bus and fled.

Edafe said the suspect was eventually arrested on October 23 at his hideout in the Ajimele area of Sapele following intelligence-led operations.

“During preliminary interrogation, he reportedly confessed to his involvement in the crime,” the statement said.

The police disclosed that arrangements were underway to transfer the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Asaba for further investigation.

The Commissioner of Police in Delta State, CP Samuel Erale, condemned the incident and reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting children from violence and exploitation.

He assured that the investigation would be thorough and that anyone found culpable would be brought to justice.

The commissioner also urged school authorities, parents and transport operators to strengthen measures to protect children, stressing that the safety of every child entrusted to their care must remain a priority.