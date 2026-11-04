‘Americans want unity, not division’ – Obama reacts to Democrats’ midterm victory

Former United States President Barack Obama has reacted to the Democratic Party’s sweeping victory in the midterm elections, saying Americans have called for unity and leaders capable of providing practical solutions to the country’s challenges.

Obama made the remarks in a statement shared on his official X account on Wednesday, congratulating Democratic candidates who secured victories across different regions of the country.

He said the election results reflected Americans’ desire for a political culture that prioritises bringing people together rather than deepening divisions.

“Tonight, the American people sent a clear message — they want a politics that brings people together rather than divides them, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face,” he wrote.

The former president attributed the party’s success to candidates who contested elections across the country, including in constituencies previously considered difficult for Democrats to win.

According to him, the candidates came from diverse backgrounds and represented different political perspectives but shared a commitment to public service and the interests of their constituents.

“These results were only possible because outstanding candidates stepped forward in every region of the country — including in areas once considered long shots,” Obama said.

He also acknowledged the contributions of election officials and volunteers from both political parties, commending them for ensuring a smooth electoral process.

“We also owe a debt of gratitude to the thousands of election officials and volunteers from both parties who helped ensure a smooth election and carried out one of the most essential functions of our democracy,” he added.

Despite the Democratic victory, Obama noted that the administration would remain in office for another two years, urging party members to use their newly secured legislative influence to advance changes and limit further damage.

“While this administration has another two years in office, our job now is to roll up our sleeves, make changes wherever we have the power to do so, prevent further damage, and lay the groundwork for the future,” he said.

The Democrats’ midterm victory is expected to give the party greater control over the legislative process, including congressional investigations, spending negotiations and scrutiny of President Donald Trump’s administration.

The outcome could also shape the final two years of Trump’s presidency, as Democrats prepare to challenge several of his policies and exercise their oversight powers in Congress.

Vanguard News