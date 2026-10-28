2027: PDP dismisses alleged election postponement plot

By Luminous Jannamike

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed allegations of a plot to pressure the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the January 16, 2027 presidential election, insisting that the polls will hold peacefully.

The party said it was unaware of any move to alter the election timetable, warning that reports circulating on social media could undermine public confidence in the electoral process and threaten national stability.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, stated this in his response to Vanguard’s inquiry on Wednesday, expressing confidence that President Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and INEC would adhere to the established electoral timetable.

“We have seen some of the stories circulating on social media, but I do not believe them, and the PDP does not believe there is any plan whatsoever to alter the election timetable,” Jungudo said.

He said the APC-led government and INEC were committed to conducting the elections in accordance with the Electoral Act and the commission’s published schedule of activities.

Jungudo alleged that those spreading the reports were attempting to create confusion because they had realised they would make little impact in the elections.

“Some people have clearly realised that they will not make any impact in the elections. What they have decided to do, therefore, is create confusion and undermine confidence in the process by sowing doubts in the minds of Nigerians,” he said.

Warning that the consequences could extend beyond partisan politics, Jungudo said any threat to the credibility of the electoral process could affect the country as a whole.

“Unfortunately, what they fail to understand is that this will not affect the APC or President Tinubu alone. It will affect Nigeria as a country,” he warned.

He urged politicians to moderate their public statements and promote peace, confidence in the electoral process and trust in INEC’s impartiality.

Jungudo also challenged opposition parties seeking to defeat the APC to unite and build a formidable political force.

“I can assure you that the 2027 elections will hold, and they will hold peacefully, without any crisis, by the special grace of God,” he said.