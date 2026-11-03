2027: Don’t stop at voting, hold Tinubu govt accountable — Egwu urges Nigerians

By Luminous Jannamike & Chidinma Chukwu

ABUJA — As Nigeria approaches the 2027 general election, former Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Sam Egwu, has urged Nigerians to look beyond casting their votes and hold the Tinubu administration accountable, warning that shrinking civic space, restrictions on media freedom and weak accountability are threatening the country’s democracy.

He said citizens must not wait until election day to participate in governance but should remain engaged, question government policies and demand answers from elected officials.

Egwu spoke at the 20th anniversary gala and lecture of the Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education, CHRICED, in Abuja, where he delivered a lecture titled, ‘Reclaiming Civic Space: The Rule of Law, Democratic Accountability, and the Future of Citizens’ Participation in Nigeria.’

Describing civic space as the bedrock of democracy, the former INEC commissioner said its protection was essential to allowing citizens and civil society organisations to organise, participate in governance and express their views freely.

“Civic space is very important to the construction of democracy. It is the bedrock of any open and democratic society.

“Where civic space is open, citizens and civil society organisations are able to organise, participate and communicate without hindrance,” he said.

Egwu said the enthusiasm that greeted Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999 had gradually diminished amid growing concerns over democratic freedoms, despite constitutional provisions guaranteeing citizens’ rights.

He also questioned the accountability surrounding major economic decisions of the Tinubu administration, including exchange rate unification, fuel subsidy removal, the new tax regime and electricity tariffs.

“I would argue that even the policies introduced by the present administration raise serious questions about accountability to the Nigerian people.

“These policies raise fundamental questions about how public decisions are made, the extent to which citizens’ interests are considered and the mechanisms through which the government accounts for the consequences of its decisions,” he said.

Chairman of the occasion and CHRICED board member, Dr. Dayo Olaide, said protecting democracy required collective action beyond the work of civil society organisations.

“Making democracy work is a collective responsibility that requires the commitment and participation of all of us. It starts with speaking up. It goes beyond simply going out to vote. We must also ensure that our votes count and that the will of the people is reflected in the outcome of elections,” he said.

Olaide urged Nigerians to judge elections by what they deliver for citizens and their contribution to making democracy work.

Earlier, CHRICED Executive Director, Comrade Ibrahim Zikirullahi, said the organisation was established 20 years ago to address citizens’ exclusion from governance and promote democratic accountability.

He said its work had focused on civic education, electoral integrity, empowering women and young people, protecting vulnerable groups and improving access to public services.

The organisation also unveiled two publications on civic engagement and its public interventions from 2020 to 2026 as part of the anniversary celebration, held under the theme, ‘20 Years of Voice and Justice: Empowering Citizens, Shaping Tomorrow.’