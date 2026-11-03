Full list: 28 states that approved state police

By Adegboyega Adeleye
The National Assembly has confirmed that 28 State Houses of Assembly have approved the proposed establishment of state police in Nigeria, paving the way for the constitutional amendment bill to be transmitted to President Bola Tinubu for assent.
According to the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, the 28 approvals exceed the two-thirds majority required under Section 9 of the 1999 Constitution, which translates to 24 states. The National Assembly can therefore proceed with the next stage of the process towards presidential assent.
Read Also: 28 states approve State Police Bill as NASS moves to transmit to Tinubu
The bill was forwarded to the 36 state assemblies on September 16, 2026, for consideration, with October 15 initially set as the deadline for them to communicate their decisions. Ogunlana, however, said his office would continue to receive and verify reports from the assemblies ahead of the bill’s transmission to Tinubu.
The 28 states that have approved the proposed establishment of state police are listed below:
Adamawa
Delta
Edo
Kwara
Nasarawa
Ogun
Osun
Oyo
Plateau
Rivers
Taraba
Zamfara
Enugu
Anambra
Imo
Ekiti
Kebbi
Akwa Ibom
Bayelsa
Benue
Cross River
Abia
Yobe
Kaduna
Lagos
Kano
Sokoto
Ebonyi
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