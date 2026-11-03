Full list: 28 states that approved state police

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The National Assembly has confirmed that 28 State Houses of Assembly have approved the proposed establishment of state police in Nigeria, paving the way for the constitutional amendment bill to be transmitted to President Bola Tinubu for assent.

According to the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, the 28 approvals exceed the two-thirds majority required under Section 9 of the 1999 Constitution, which translates to 24 states. The National Assembly can therefore proceed with the next stage of the process towards presidential assent.

Read Also: 28 states approve State Police Bill as NASS moves to transmit to Tinubu

The bill was forwarded to the 36 state assemblies on September 16, 2026, for consideration, with October 15 initially set as the deadline for them to communicate their decisions. Ogunlana, however, said his office would continue to receive and verify reports from the assemblies ahead of the bill’s transmission to Tinubu.

The 28 states that have approved the proposed establishment of state police are listed below:

Adamawa

Delta

Edo

Kwara

Nasarawa

Ogun

Osun

Oyo

Plateau

Rivers

Taraba

Zamfara

Enugu

Anambra

Imo

Ekiti

Kebbi

Akwa Ibom

Bayelsa

Benue

Cross River

Abia

Yobe

Kaduna

Lagos

Kano

Sokoto

Ebonyi