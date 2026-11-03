UEFA to observe one-minute silence for Tenerife forward who died at 30

Photo Credit: CD Tenerife | X

By Adegboyega Adeleye

UEFA will observe a one-minute silence at all its matches this week in honour of CD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel Alameda, who has died at the age of 30.

The European football governing body announced the tribute on Tuesday, November 3, following the death of the Spanish striker, which has drawn tributes from across European and Spanish football.

In a statement shared on its official X account, UEFA said the football community was mourning the loss of De Miguel and extended its condolences to his family, friends and teammates.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and teammates during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement read.

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin also expressed sadness over the forward’s death, saying the governing body had struggled to find words to describe the loss.

“We are heartbroken by the death of Jesús de Miguel Alameda,” Čeferin said.

“We have searched for words and found only silence. In that silence, our hearts and thoughts are with his family, his teammates, everyone at CD Tenerife, and all those who mourn this tragic loss.”

De Miguel, who played for several clubs in Spain’s lower divisions, helped Tenerife secure promotion to the Segunda División last season.

CD Tenerife confirmed his death in a statement, saying he passed away at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

The club described the news as devastating and said there were no words to ease the grief felt by his family, loved ones and the Tenerife football community.

It also conveyed the family’s appreciation for the messages of support received, while appealing for their privacy to be respected during the difficult period.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) also paid tribute to the striker, expressing its condolences to his family, friends, CD Tenerife and the club’s supporters.

The federation described his death as a loss to Spanish football.

Vanguard News