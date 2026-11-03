2027: Is Atiku still contesting? – Lere raises questions over ADC campaign

Lere Olayinka

Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Lere Olayinka, has questioned the visibility and preparedness of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 presidential election, asking whether its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is still in the race.

Olayinka raised the questions during an interview on AIT’s Democracy Today on Monday, arguing that the opposition party’s campaign activities lacked the visibility needed ahead of the election.

“I’m only seeing one person contesting. I’m not seeing other people. On social media, I asked a question like 30 minutes ago: Is Atiku Abubakar still contesting?” he said.

Asked whether his concern was linked to the ADC’s failure to formally launch its campaign, Olayinka said the issue went beyond the launch of campaign activities.

“It’s not about launching campaign. It’s about the optics. It’s about feasibility,” he said.

Olayinka, who described himself as a journalist and politician with experience contesting elections, said his participation in a keenly contested primary had given him insight into the electoral process.

“I’m a journalist by profession. I’m also into politics because I have contested election before, and so I went through the process of primary. I won my primary. It was keenly contested. I won with, I think, about nine votes. So I went through election,” he said.

He subsequently questioned what Atiku was doing differently from President Bola Tinubu in terms of campaign mobilisation.

Olayinka pointed to the activities of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who he said had been engaging communities across the FCT and Rivers State in recent days.

“Let me give you an example. Yes, election is January. Today is November 2. That means you have plus or minus. You have two months left,” he said.

According to him, Wike had visited Bonny, Tai, Oyigbo and Eleme local government areas in Rivers State within 10 days, while a rally was held in Port Harcourt to unveil Rainbow Coalition candidates.

He also listed Wike’s recent visits to Gwagwalada, Bwari, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and Kuje, adding that the minister was scheduled to visit Kwali and Abaji.

“What is happening in the opposition circle? What is happening?” Olayinka asked.

The former aspirant, who said he was from Ekiti State and lived in Abuja, also questioned the ADC’s presence in both locations.

“Have you seen ADC doing anything in the FCT? The answer is no. Have I seen ADC in my state? The answer is no,” he said.

Olayinka contrasted the ADC’s campaign activities with the Rainbow Coalition, which he said was mobilising support for Tinubu across party lines.

He cited Osun State, where he said Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party had established a campaign council comprising members of the PDP, Accord Party, APC and other political parties.

He also referenced Anambra State, where he said Governor Chukwuma Soludo of APGA had formed a campaign council involving APGA, APC, PDP and other political parties.

Olayinka said similar arrangements were taking place in other states, arguing that the opposition needed to demonstrate greater campaign visibility and mobilisation ahead of the 2027 election.