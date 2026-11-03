Waste crisis: LAWMA records improved truck turnaround at Olusosun dumpsite after upgrade

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, has recorded improved truck turnaround and reduced compactor queues at the Olusosun dumpsite following the extension and stabilisation of its E1 tipping platform.

LAWMA’s Executive Director, Finance, Mr Kunle Adebiyi, disclosed this on Tuesday, saying the upgrade has enhanced the efficiency of waste discharge operations and significantly reduced waiting time for compactors by facilitating faster evacuation of waste.

According to him, “the improved turnaround has also strengthened LAWMA’s capacity to clear accumulated waste backlogs and address identified black spots across the state.”

Adebiyi however, expressed concern over continued indiscriminate disposal of waste and re-emergence of refuse at locations previously cleared, warning that such practices undermine sanitation efforts.

He urged residents to desist from dumping refuse on road medians and other unauthorised locations, particularly in areas recently cleared by the authority, and to patronise their assigned Private Sector Participation, PSP, operators for proper collection and disposal.

Adebiyi reiterated that sustaining a cleaner Lagos requires collective responsibility, calling on residents to support ongoing efforts by adopting responsible disposal practices.

He said LAWMA remains committed to strengthening operational efficiency and improving waste evacuation across the state for a cleaner and healthier Lagos.