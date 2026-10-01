2027: Jonathan urges Nigerians to protect peace, unity

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians to remain patriotic and prioritise peace, unity and justice as the country prepares to enter another electoral season.

Jonathan made the call in an Independence Day message posted on his X platform on Thursday as Nigeria marked its 66th anniversary.

He said the country had faced numerous challenges since gaining independence in 1960 but had continued to overcome them through the resilience of its people.

“Today, our nation marks another significant milestone in its journey of nationhood. Sixty-six years ago, we secured our independence and took our destiny into our own hands,” Jonathan said.

“Through the years, Nigeria has faced numerous challenges, but through our collective resilience, we have always emerged triumphant.”

The former President urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in faith and hope while working together to advance the country.

He specifically drew attention to the forthcoming electoral season, saying it would provide an opportunity to assess the country’s democratic maturity.

“In a few months, we will enter another electoral season, a period that will test our democratic maturity. I urge all Nigerians to remain patriotic and prioritise actions that safeguard peace, unity, and justice,” he said.

Jonathan said Nigeria had immense possibilities in the years ahead if its diversity and abundant natural and human resources were harnessed to drive sustainable development.

He also urged young Nigerians and other citizens to remain hopeful and courageous in working towards a better country that would guarantee a prosperous future for coming generations.

The former President, however, said achieving such a future would require responsible leadership at all levels.

“To leaders at all levels, this moment demands absolute responsibility and deeper patriotism,” he said.

Jonathan called on leaders to confront the country’s social and economic challenges by prioritising personal sacrifice, good governance, accountability and adherence to the rule of law.

He urged Nigerians to demonstrate greater commitment and sacrifice in national service to build what he described as a peaceful, secure and equitable nation.

“Let us remain dedicated, showing greater commitment and sacrifice in national service to build a truly peaceful, secure, and equitable nation for ourselves and the generations ahead,” he said.