TCN announces maintenance, power disruption in Ogun

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has announced scheduled preventive maintenance on two power transformers at its Ijebu-Ode Transmission Substation in Ogun State, with electricity supply to some communities expected to be affected.

TCN said the annual maintenance exercise would be carried out on its T1 and T2 30MVA, 132/33kV power transformers on Thursday and Friday, October 8 and 9, 2026, respectively.

According to a notice signed by TCN management on Thursday, the maintenance will take place from 10am to 5pm each day, with engineers working on one transformer per day.

The company said the exercise was necessary to carry out routine checks and servicing required to ensure the optimal performance and reliability of the transformers.

It explained that the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, IBEDC, would be unable to offtake electricity from the affected transformer during the maintenance period each day.

TCN said maintenance on the T1 30MVA transformer on Thursday would affect electricity supply to Ijebu-Ode and Idowa.

It added that the exercise on the T2 30MVA transformer on Friday would affect electricity supply to Ijebu-Igbo and Barracks.

“Bulk power supply will be restored to each transformer at the end of its scheduled maintenance day,” TCN said.

The transmission company apologised to electricity consumers in the affected areas for any inconvenience the maintenance exercise might cause.