Clubs fear political interference in Man City appeal after UK PM’s comments

(FILES) A general view of the pitch before the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 15, 2016. The Premier League confirmed on Tuesday, September 29, that Manchester City have been found guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules over a nine-season period between 2009 and 2018. An independent commission also found City guilty on the majority of charges in relation to its failure to co-operate with the league’s investigation. (Photo by SCOTT HEPPELL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. /

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Some Premier League clubs have expressed concern over possible political interference in Manchester City’s appeal against its guilty verdict of financial rule breaches after comments by UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, according to the BBC.

Senior club figures told BBC Sport they were “astonished” by Burnham’s comments appearing to downplay the significance of the verdict against City, with some questioning whether his intervention could affect the independent appeal process.

Burnham, who was mayor of Greater Manchester from 2017 until he became prime minister this summer, had told the BBC he would be “really concerned” if Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi-based owners decided to sell the club following the verdict over breaches of Premier League financial rules.

“I would be really concerned to lose them,” Burnham said.

“They’ve been such a huge partner in the building of modern Manchester and obviously the building of Manchester City into the global force that it is.”

He also praised the investment made by City Football Group and its wider ownership in Manchester.

The comments have prompted concern among some senior Premier League figures, with one club source telling the BBC: “Everyone would have a degree of concern.”

“How much would depend on how much you read into that comment,” the source added.

“I think everyone is concerned. Because no one is stupid around the table. We understand the geopolitics as well. We understand the investment they have made in our country. I don’t think anyone could doubt that or criticise that. But this is different, this is sport, this is our national game.”

Another senior club source described Burnham’s comments as “absolutely bizarre”, saying they were “at best naive and at worst quite manipulative”.

A separate source called the remarks “clumsy”, while another said they were surprised the prime minister had “misspoken”.

Downing Street subsequently sought to clarify Burnham’s comments, stressing that nobody was “above the rules” and that the process remained independent.

“The initial judgement is serious and there can’t be any suggestion that anyone is above the rules,” a No 10 spokesperson said, adding that the process must be allowed to run its course and its outcome respected.

The statement was later amended after criticism over the use of the word “if”, which was changed to “wherever”.

Manchester City was found guilty by an independent commission of breaching Premier League financial rules following a 42-day hearing in 2024. The club has denied wrongdoing and has appealed.

The appeal will be heard by a separate independent appeal board, while a sanctions hearing is still to come.

The BBC report said another Premier League club source believes the scrutiny surrounding Burnham now means any political interference would be impossible.