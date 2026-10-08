Guardiola set for Man City return first time since guilty verdict

Guardiola (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to return to the Etihad Stadium for the first time since leaving the club when City host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League next Wednesday.

According to Sky Sports, Guardiola is expected to be in the stands for the October 14 clash, which will be Manchester City’s first home fixture since the club was found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules.

Sources also told ESPN that the 55-year-old will attend the Champions League fixture, marking his first appearance at the Etihad since stepping down as City manager at the end of last season.

Guardiola’s return comes shortly after an independent commission found City guilty of charges brought by the Premier League. The club has denied the allegations and lodged a formal appeal against the verdict.

After the commission published its findings, Guardiola publicly reaffirmed his support for City, saying he remained behind the club, its owners, chairman, players, staff and supporters.

“I want every single Manchester City fan across the world to know I am here more than ever,” Guardiola said in a statement.

“Let me be clear: we will get through this together. I love you all.”

The financial breaches at the centre of the Premier League case relate to the period between 2009 and 2018, with Guardiola taking charge of City in 2016.

During his decade at the club, Guardiola won six Premier League titles and the Champions League among 20 trophies.

City will first travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday before returning to the Etihad three days later to host reigning European champions PSG.