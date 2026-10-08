2027: Insecurity could haunt Tinubu politically — Adeyanju

Deji Adeyanju

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Human rights lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, has warned that worsening insecurity could become a political liability for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Adeyanju said the security crisis could weigh heavily on how Nigerians judge the administration, particularly as killings, kidnappings, displacement and fear increasingly shape how citizens travel, work and go about their daily lives.

Speaking exclusively to Vanguard in Abuja, Adeyanju said security could be one of the most important issues influencing public assessment of the Tinubu administration ahead of 2027.

“It is not simply a question of statistics or the number of attacks recorded. Behind those figures are people who have lost their lives, families who have lost loved ones, communities that have been displaced, children whose education has been disrupted, and Nigerians who are increasingly afraid to travel, conduct their businesses or move freely,” Adeyanju said.

He said the political effect of insecurity would also be felt through voters’ personal experiences, making it difficult to separate security from their judgement of government performance.

“For the average Nigerian, security is not an abstract policy issue. They experience it through kidnappings, killings, attacks on communities, fear of travelling and the constant anxiety of not knowing whether they or someone close to them could become a victim,” he said.

Adeyanju also raised concerns that insecurity could affect participation in the 2027 elections, particularly in communities displaced by violence or areas threatened or controlled by armed groups.

“If the security situation persists or gets worse, the biggest political implication for the Tinubu administration is that insecurity could become a defining part of its record going into 2027,” he said.

He said progress in other areas might not offset the political effect of insecurity for citizens who do not feel safe.

“Citizens may acknowledge progress in other areas while still feeling that the government has failed if they do not feel safe,” Adeyanju said.