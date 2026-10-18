Police arrest suspected cultist over murder in Imo

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI — The Imo State Police Command has arrested a 22-year-old man, Bright Adiene, over the suspected cult-related murder of Okeke Nnamdi in Owerri.

The command said efforts were ongoing to arrest another suspect, identified as Anyima, in connection with the incident reported on October 17, 2026.

The police spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement, adding that investigations were ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and identify all those involved.

Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police, CP Audu Garba Bosso, on Sunday convened a strategic security meeting with area commanders, divisional police officers and tactical team commanders to assess the security situation and strengthen operations across the state.

According to the statement, the meeting resulted in directives to operational commanders to intensify intelligence-led operations, conduct targeted raids on identified criminal hideouts, strengthen patrols in security hotspots and respond promptly to emerging threats.

The commissioner also directed closer collaboration with community leaders, youth groups and other stakeholders to improve intelligence gathering and prevent further violence.

Bosso urged parents and guardians to monitor their children’s activities and associations and discourage them from engaging in cultism.

He also called on members of the public to promptly report relevant information to security agencies, warning that anyone found culpable in cult-related violence would face the full consequences of the law.

The police said the arrested suspect remained in custody as investigations continued and efforts to apprehend the other suspect intensified.