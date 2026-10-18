Police arrest 56-year-old man over wife’s death in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 56-year-old man, Madarikan Emehinola, in connection with a suspected arson incident that claimed the life of his 40-year-old wife, Igbagbo Erobe, in the Igbo-Edu area of Ogun Waterside Local Government Area.

The command disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi.

According to the statement, the incident was reported at the Abigi Divisional Police Headquarters after information was received that a house had been set ablaze, resulting in the woman’s death.

“The Ogun State Police Command has a 56-year-old man, Madarikan Emehinola, in custody in connection with a suspected arson incident that claimed the life of his 40-year-old wife, Igbagbo Erobe,” the statement said.

The police said the deceased’s body had been deposited at a mortuary for a post-mortem examination to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

The command added that arrangements were being made to transfer the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further investigation.

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Bode Ojajuni, assured the public that the case would be investigated thoroughly and professionally in accordance with the law.

Ojajuni also reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property and ensuring that allegations involving serious crimes received appropriate investigative attention.

The police urged members of the public to report suspicious activities promptly and provide credible information that could assist crime prevention and ongoing investigations.

The circumstances surrounding the fire and the woman’s death remain under investigation. The suspect’s arrest does not establish guilt.